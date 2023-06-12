Watch Charles Oliveira drill winning combo from UFC 289: ‘Practice makes perfect’

IMAGO/Zuma Wire: Charles Oliveira knocked out Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

Former UFC lightweight scored first-round victory to get back on the win column at UFC 289. Paired up against a rising Beneil Dariush at the night’s co-main event, ‘Do Bronx’ wanted to send a message to the rest of the division and to anyone who had been underestimating him ahead of the fight.

No lucky shot at UFC 289

Having lost a title fight to Islam Makhachev in his previous outing, the Brazilian was hoping not to distance himself too much from the top of the lightweight division. Fortunately for Do Bronx, his TKO finish of Dariush may have just done the trick.

In fact, as a YouTube video posted by channel ‘Roobetcom’ showed, the Brazilian did not pull the jab and head kick combo that led to the end of the fight out of thin air. A backstage locker room video shows Oliveira drilling the same combination that rocked Dariush at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira won a bonus for the win at UFC 289

The first-round win earned Oliveira one of the Performance of the Night bonuses at UFC 289, too. Alongside the Brazilian, flyweight Stephen Erceg and welterweight Mike Mallot also received the 50-thousand-dollar bonus for their victories. Furthermore, the middleweight bout between Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders won the Fight of The Night prize.

Charles Oliveira wants Islam Makchachev again

Following the TKO win, Oliveira took the chance to give a never seen before post-fight interview in English in the Octagon. Though the speech was short and Do Bronx apologized for his limited vocabulary, the message was quite clear for the fans and for current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

“I’m sorry, my English is little,” Oliveira said, much to the delight of the Vancouver crowd. “Thanks so much. I’ve been supported.

“The champion has a name, and it’s Charles Oliveira.”

Afterwards, with the help of his translator, Oliveira went on to talk more in his native Portuguese. Now that he has another win under his belt, the Brazilian believes he has earned another crack at Makhachev’s belt. Though UFC president Dana White did not guarantee Do Bronx a title shot yet, the former champion claims to be ready for it no matter where the match may take place.

“I don’t need to send a message. Last time, you saw ten percent of me. Now, you saw 120% of me. The champion has a name, and it’s Charles Oliveira. And you know what? Dana, I’m the next one (for the title).”

“You want me to fight him in his house? I’ll go. I’m ready. Let’s do it.” Oliveira said.

“I’ve always said this: the hand is heavy and is ready. I don’t care what people say. I’m only worried about what I’m gonna do, and that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

Before the loss to Islam Makhachev in October 2022, Charles Oliveira (34-9-1 NC) was on an impressive 11-fight win streak. During this run, the 33-year-old scored victories over some of the lightweight divisions most notable names, including former interim champions Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, as well as ex-Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

