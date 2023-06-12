Video: Huge melee erupts in Floyd Mayweather fight after Gotti refuses to stop after disqualification

Floyd Mayweather Jr. wanted a circus show, and I guess he got it?

The former top pound-for-pound boxer has been on an exhibition tour in the last couple of years. While the interest and novelty around it has been fading because of the frequency and lack of interesting match ups, he did draw headlines for this one – just not the kind he expected, I guess.

Midway through Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition against MMA vet John Gotti III, Kenny Bayless was struggling to keep control of the action. Mayweather was taunting and clowning around an overmatched foe, and both men kept talking smack despite repeated warnings from the referee.

Eventually, in the sixth round, Gotti got a collar tie and locked Mayweather up. Referee Bayless had enough of the constant shenanigans, so he called off the fight after it. Little did he know that the chaos would only amplify after.

Gotti refused to honor the disqualification call and still tried to fight Mayweather. Both men threw a few punches after the fight officially ended, then all hell broke loose as both fighters’ teams and oversized entourages stormed the ring.

The melee apparently spilled out into the crowd as well, with several people still fighting minutes after the disqualification.

Video of full scale brawl from Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III

Watch highlights from the fight, along with the in-ring chaos that broke out.

Floyd Mayweather taunting John Gotti fans 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aQperq3Q7T — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 12, 2023

GOTTI IS DQ'D FOR HOLDING, TRIES TO STILL FIGHT FLOYD, AND WE GOT CHAOS IN THE RING #MayweatherGotti pic.twitter.com/h95I1HmgxQ — Grey @ IBHOF Weekend (@BoxrecGrey) June 12, 2023

Yooo they Floyd Mayweather fight wild pic.twitter.com/vzQhgFOCIQ June 12, 2023

Not sure what they showed on PPV. This went on for a while… in different areas. Jr's got whole thing on his phone. Lots going on down there.. #mayweathergotti #floyd #mayweathervsgotti #gotti pic.twitter.com/wTSrHtRKvm — Oddessa (@MMAOdds) June 12, 2023

More. Scuffle on right side of ring sparked up more chaos. This wasn't much after the ref stopped fight. It flowed on to the floor. #mayweathergotti #MayweatherGotti pic.twitter.com/QldMUdCf59 — Oddessa (@MMAOdds) June 12, 2023

This Team Money Mayweather vs. Gotti Family feud is out of control pic.twitter.com/ZWtrlRSzr5 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) June 12, 2023

