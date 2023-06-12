Subscribe
BJJ News Grappling
BJJ Legend Marcelo Garcia shares uplifting health update, ‘best possible news’ on cancer treatment

The multiple-time ADCC and IBJJF champ Marcelo Garcia revealed a massive update in his ongoing battle with stomach cancer

By: Kevin Bradley | 28 mins ago
Screenshot via Marcelo Garcia Jiu-Jitsu on YouTube

Months ago, BJJ icon and gym owner Marcelo Garcia let the world know he’d been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Though optimistic, the four-time ADCC champ’s news hit the grappling world like a bullet to the gut. Garcia enjoys acclaim as a figurehead in BJJ, and his affable demeanor has endeared him to the community as much as his countless world titles. Last week, we received an important update on his condition post-surgery.

Marcelo Garcia’s doctor is optimistic

Garcia underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue on May 23. Letting his followers know the day before, he sounded optimistic due to positive feedback from his doctor during his pre-surgery exams. This past Friday, he gave an update to his Instagram page stating that the surgery went well and that the tissue was dead when removed.

“Saw the doctor today and had the best possible news, it was all dead when they removed, also it hadn’t spread to any of the lymph nodes and the chances of recurring are very slim,” Marcelo Garcia wrote.

Though an incredible step in the right direction, Garcia still has four more rounds of chemotherapy left in his treatment. Despite that, the former champ wasted no time thanking his supporters and discussing a return to the sport he loves.

“It will be a little longer till I can be on the mats but I’ll be back. Thank you everyone for all the support!” he wrote.

Pros react, give well wishes to the BJJ legend

First announcing his diagnosis last January, Marcelo Garcia has documented different stages of his health and chemo treatments via social media. The best of the best from both MMA and BJJ have poured into each comment section, offering kind words of support for Garcia and his family.

“We will win this fight champ!” multiple time ADCC champ Andre Galvao wrote on an March 24 post from Garcia’s third round of chemo. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk chimed in after Garcia’s first round of chemo, commenting, “May God bless you Master.” Garcia has even elicited well wishes from more controversial figures like former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor.

“Prayers up Marcelo 🙏☘️” the Irishman wrote on Garcia’s cancer announcement post.

Naturally, the good news has been warmly received by the pros. IBJJF Worlds and Pans champ Bernardo Faria, Gracie Barra legend Romulo Barral and Tenth Planet founder Eddie Bravo were among the many famed voices congratulating Garcia.

“🔥We wish you the quickest recovery Legend 🙏🏽❤️” commented the Ruotolo Brothers.

Kevin Bradley
Kevin Bradley

Kevin Bradley is a writer covering Bloody Elbow’s grappling beat. A longtime BJJ hobbyist, he began covering combat sports in 2018 for the Jiu-Jitsu Times with athlete interviews and fight breakdowns. He branched into audio the following year, producing and co-hosting the JJT Podcast for its 100 episode run. After a writing hiatus, occasionally contributing to various sites in the interim, he joined BE in late 2022.

