UFC 289 video: Amanda Nunes dominates Irene Aldana, retires as double champion

UFC 289 just wrapped up live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada with the promotion’s bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, running away with the scorecards against her challenger, Irene Aldana. Entering into the main event ranked #5 at 135-pounds, Aldana didn’t seem ready for the occasion. Nunes on the other hand, seemed as prepared as ever.

Right away, Nunes was attacking with a variety of strikes. She was throwing crisp boxing combinations, leg kicks, and even spinning back kicks to the body. Aldana returned fire with a hard counter that staggered the champ, but that was the last time she had a big moment. Aldana seemed a bit gun shy out there, which allowed Nunes to dictate the pace and get ahead on the cards.

After the match, Nunes laid down her 135-pound and 145-pound belts, had her gloves cut off, and left them inside of the Octagon for the final time. With one of the greatest records of all time at 23-5, Amanda Nunes walks away from the sport while still on top.

Like the great Georges St. Pierre, Nunes is a rare exception where a fighter calls their own shot and walks away under their own terms. Nunes accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the sport of MMA, and will go down in the record book as the G.O.A.T. Cheers to Amanda for all the memories, and showing the other fighters the proper way to exit the world’s most exciting yet dangerous sport!

Here’s a snippet from our play-by-play, courtesy of Dayne Fox, that basically summarized the entire fight.

Round 1: A few leg kicks are thrown by Nunes but no one is really opening up after a minute. Nunes throws a few kicks to the body. Nunes quickly drags Aldana to the mat with a single leg, but allows Aldana to climb back to her feet. Aldana still hasn’t landed a strike. Nunes lands the first punch. Aldana finally lands a leg kick. Nunes mixing jabs and front kicks as she’s pushing Aldana back. Aldana has a serious case of stage fright.

THE DIFFERENCE BEFORE THE FINAL ROUND 😲 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/EaNDcVHMwp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-43): (W) Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 of round 1: Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight

Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

