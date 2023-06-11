UFC 289 post-fight bonuses: Charles Oliveira gets $50K for crushing Dariush, calls for title shot

Charles Oliveira after beating Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Charles Oliveira was one of five post-fight bonus winners at UFC 289 this past Saturday.

Welcome back, Charles Oliveira!

Performance of the Night: Stephen Erceg was a star in his short-notice fight against David Dvořák. ‘AstroBoy‘ came in and conquered the No. 10 ranked Dvořák, who he nearly finished a few times. In the end, Erceg earned a unanimous decision over the ‘Undertaker‘ and showed why he was one to watch out for in the UFC flyweight division. After that performance, he should have a number next to his name.

Performance of the Night: Mike Malott turned in a ‘Proper’ performance against Adam Fugitt. At the start of the second round, the Team Alpha Male fighter floored Fugitt with a left hand and followed him to the ground, where he snatched up a guillotine choke. Malott rolled, and Fugitt tapped! With his win, Malott improved to 3-0 in the UFC.

Performance of the Night: Charles Oliveira added Beneil Dariush to his résumé with a first-round TKO! The ex-UFC champion hurt Dariush with a head kick and hunted for the finish, sealing the deal with some hammerfists. WOW! In his post-fight interview, Oliveira said he wanted a rematch with Islam Makhachev, who he fell short to at UFC 280 this past October. Oh, and ‘Do Bronx’ also added to his record for most finishes in UFC history (20). Solid night for Oliveira.

Fight of the Night: Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders was a perfect fight to start the pay-per-view. Within the first few seconds, ‘Powerbar‘ sat ‘Ya Boi‘ down with a right hand that nearly led to a fight-ending sequence in the first round, but Anders survived! And then, Anders responded with an excellent showing in the second round. It was 1-1, and these two went after it for the final five minutes. Barriault did enough to sweep the judges’ scorecards, defeating Anders via unanimous decision.

Full UFC 289 Results:

Main Card:

Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO (punches) at 4:10 of Round 1

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:06 of Round 2

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card:

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis ends in a No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads at 3:04 of Round 2

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO (punch) at 1:04 of Round 1

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Stephen Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author