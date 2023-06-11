UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana | Live Stream PBP Watch Party

Join our UFC 289 PPV Live Stream Online Watch Party on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel!

You can join us on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel Right Here during the Featured Prelims and stick with us right on into the PPV card for a LIVE STREAM WATCH PARTY OF UFC 289 with PBP, commentary and reactions from our own MMA Personalities. Including, the returning supremely popular BE host, '@FlyinBrianJ, along with possible guest appearances on screen (or in the live chat) by Bloody Elbow staffers, including the added return of our beloved OG Host: 'Dallas Winston, @UncleJustice'!

The Event

The UFC 289: ‘Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana’ UFC Bantamweight Championship title fight goes down live this Saturday night at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The headlining top-contenders title contention bout will be preceded by a co-main banger.

In the co-main event, we have a Lightweight barnburner showcasing ‘Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush’. The match up between the number 2 and 3 ranked fighters could determine the next challenger for the UFC Lightweight title in the near future.

To round out the PPV, we have Featherweights ‘Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr’ appearing on our main card and Middleweights ‘Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis’ in our featured prelim.

Our Bloody Elbow expert fight analysts, Zane Simon and his cohort, Eddie Mercado will be throwing hot takes, possible next fights, results and reactions to the overall event out at you, immediately after the main event concludes, in our Live Stream 6th Round Post-Fight Show UFC PPV Breakdown on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel.

Start Time

The UFC 289 Main PPV (Pay-Per-View) card begins on Saturday, June 10th., at 10/7PM ETPT on ESPN+ PPV. Our Live Stream PBP ‘Watch Party’ will also start on the BE YT around 10/7PM ETPT, so we can review some Featured Prelims and get fired up for the main card to come. Approximate Live Stream start time will be updated on the channel as showtime approaches.

We approximate this start time, and will update the Live Stream posts here and on YT throughout the event for you. We will have an all new ‘leniently moderated’ Live Chat for our YT Channel subscribers during the show as well.

Man, I Can’t Make It Saturday Night

Don’t sweat it, we’ve got you covered. The live rebroadcast will remain up on the Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel for you to catch the video (as well as the replay of the Live Chat) on Sunday and beyond, as well.

Price

While the actual UFC 289 ESPN+ PPV itself would set you back $79.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers. New subscribers are offered a bundle price of $124.98 for the PPV with an annual subscription to ESPN+, offering fans a savings of 30% on their subscriptions. Meanwhile, the monthly ESPN+ option is still running at $9.99 a month vs. $99.99 a year.

In addition to those whopping rates, they are also trying to entice you with the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ “Bundle Deal”; the ad-supported version of that package is precisely $13.99… no-ads drives it up to $19.99, that’s monthly.

For fans who insist on watching the fights live, they will have to get their venue tickets from the Rogers Arena official ticketing site. Tickets will range from CA$ 249 to CA$ 1,066. Clearly a significant difference between the live venue tickets and your PPV price.

However — Forget all that nonsense… We are providing you with a FREE LIVE STREAM WARCH PARTY WITH FULL PBP & LIVE RESULTS

Join us on the Live Stream on the BE YT for live play-by-play, commentary and reactions from our storied host, ‘@FlyinBrianJ, along with possible guest appearances on screen (or in the live chat) by Bloody Elbow staffers, including the added return of our beloved OG Host: ‘Dallas Winston, @UncleJustice‘! — OR you can join us for the rebroadcast of the show on Sunday and hear all the juicy tidbits about the event, with details, results, breakdowns, fight analysis, hot takes, potential next bouts for winners and losers; all presented in a knowledgeable yet entertaining fashion – ALL FOR FREE on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel!

A Few Words From Your Host

“After four years of enjoying my classic MMA-style retirement, the time has come for me to dust off my webcam and make a thrilling comeback. I’m excited to announce that tonight, I’ll be joining the incredible team at Bloody Elbow to provide an intense radio-style broadcast on their YouTube channel during the main card of UFC 289. This electrifying event will be taking place in the vibrant city of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. While I may be a bit rusty after my time away, I can assure you that my passion for the sport and dedication to delivering an engaging broadcast remain stronger than ever. My goal is to keep viewers fully informed about every punch, kick, submission, and even the occasional quirky foul that takes place inside the eight-sided steel cage. So, join me as we dive back into the world of MMA and experience the adrenaline-pumping action of UFC 289. Stay tuned to the Bloody Elbow YouTube channel, where I’ll be your guide through every heart-stopping moment of the main card. Get ready for an unforgettable night of fights!” ~ Flyin’ Brian J

Full Fight Card

UFC 289: ‘NUNES VS. ALDANA’ PPV CARD | SAT. JUNE 10 — 10/7PM ETPT: MAIN CARD BOUTS Division 11. Amanda Nunes 1 (22-5) Vs. Irene Aldana 4 (14-6) UFC Bantamweight Championship (W) 10. Charles Oliveira 2 (33-9) vs. Beneil Dariush 3 (22-4-1) Lightweight 9. Mike Malott (9-1-1) vs. Adam Fugitt (9-3) Welterweight 8. Dan Ige (16-6) vs. Nate Landwehr (17-4) Featherweight 7. Eryk Anders (15-7) vs. Marc-André Barriault (15-6) Middleweight

ESPN/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

FEATURED PRELIMS CARD BOUTS Division 6. Nassourdine Imavov (12-4) vs. Chris Curtis (30-10) Middleweight 5. Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2) vs. Miranda Maverick (11-4) Flyweight (W) 4. Aiemann Zahabi (9-2) vs. Aoriqileng (24-9) Bantamweight 3. Blake Bilder (8-0) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5-1) Feathereight

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 7/4PM ETPT

EARLY PRELIMS CARD BOUTS Division 2. David Dvořák (20-5) vs. Steve Erceg (9-1) Flyweight 1. Diana Belbitã (14-7) vs. Maria Oliveira (13-6) Strawweight

The Lioness and Her Prey. Art by Bloody Elbow Art Director: Chris Rini

TO SUMMARIZE…

Catch our Live Stream PBP Live Results PPV Watch Party in the player above, or by visiting our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel – both during and after the UFC 289 PPV event (starting with the Featured Prelim and running on into the night after the fights).

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on twitter, facebook, instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

