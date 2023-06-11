UFC 289 full results, video highlights: Nunes retires on top, Oliviera destroys Dariush

UFC 289 is headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Join us as we cover the UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana card which is live tonight (June 10th) in Canada for the first time since the global pandemic hit, and is kicking off from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The UFC’s women’s 135-pound title is on the line in the main event when the champion, Amanda Nunes, takes on the promotion’s #5 ranked bantamweight, Irene Aldana. Originally, this main event was slated to be a trilogy tilt between Nunes and Julianna Peña, however after Peña dropped out, Aldana was chosen to fill in.

The UFC 289 co-main event, aka the people’s main event, will be a high-octane explosion between the UFC’s former 155-pound champion, Charles Oliveira, and the owner of a wicked eight-fight winning streak, Beneil Dariush. Both guys are great everywhere. Both guys can hurt you on the feet. Both can strangle you on the ground. Both know it. There’s no possible way that this matchup is anything other than poetic violence.

The UFC 289 event is scheduled to start live at 7:00pm ET, 4pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT.

Full UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana live fight card

Main card

Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-43): (W) Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight

Oliveira finishes Dariush in Round 1 😳 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/cy8uiZ3wLz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! pic.twitter.com/OWMWlddKWL — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight

MIKE MALOTT DOES IT AGAIN 💪



Another finish for @michael_malott to cap off a huge night for Canada!! #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/dUg5Urt37K — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Dan Ige laid it DOWN in this one 👊 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/KK96JR71Td — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

Prelims

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight

Our Featured Prelim's over early.



It will be ruled a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/YOyydQ0lGw June 11, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 of round 1: Bantamweight

ZAHABI'S HUGE LEFT LED TO THE FIRST ROUND KO 👊 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/H2ujHW6B15 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

AIEMANN ZAHABI WITH THE FIRST KNOCKOUT OF THE NIGHT!! 👊🇨🇦 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Gc6l54aGg8 — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight

Early prelims

Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

