Subscribe
MMA News UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana UFC Event
0

UFC 289 full results, video highlights: Nunes retires on top, Oliviera destroys Dariush

Tonight's UFC 289 live card features Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana and Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush.

By: Eddie Mercado | 19 hours ago
UFC 289 full results, video highlights: Nunes retires on top, Oliviera destroys Dariush
UFC 289 is headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Join us as we cover the UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana card which is live tonight (June 10th) in Canada for the first time since the global pandemic hit, and is kicking off from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The UFC’s women’s 135-pound title is on the line in the main event when the champion, Amanda Nunes, takes on the promotion’s #5 ranked bantamweight, Irene Aldana. Originally, this main event was slated to be a trilogy tilt between Nunes and Julianna Peña, however after Peña dropped out, Aldana was chosen to fill in.

The UFC 289 co-main event, aka the people’s main event, will be a high-octane explosion between the UFC’s former 155-pound champion, Charles Oliveira, and the owner of a wicked eight-fight winning streak, Beneil Dariush. Both guys are great everywhere. Both guys can hurt you on the feet. Both can strangle you on the ground. Both know it. There’s no possible way that this matchup is anything other than poetic violence.

The UFC 289 event is scheduled to start live at 7:00pm ET, 4pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT.

Full UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana live fight card

Main card

  • Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-43): (W) Bantamweight Title
  • Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight
  • Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight
  • Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight
  • Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

Prelims

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight
  • Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight

Early prelims

  • Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight
  • Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Subscribe to our Substack!

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Related Stories
Amanda Nunes UFC 289 title defense running on 100% pure pettiness
Amanda Nunes UFC 289 title defense running on 100% pure pettiness
Milan Ordoñez | June 9
UFC 289 PPV: The Non-PPV
UFC 289 PPV: The Non-PPV
June M. Williams | June 8
UFC 289 Bold Predictions: Beneil Dariush will beat Charles Oliveira, punch in on a title shot
UFC 289 Bold Predictions: Dariush will beat Oliveira, punch in on title shot
Dayne Fox | June 8
Read more stories