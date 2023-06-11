Barricade breaks during UFC 289 walkout, fans fall from the stands – Video

Aiemann Zahabi walking past the fans in the Rogers Arena at UFC 289. IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 289 is taking place right now at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada. It’s the first time the UFC has been back to this arena, which is home to the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, since 2019. However, the arena was not kind to some UFC fans this night.

Fans fell onto the walkway during fighter entrance

Deep into the UFC 289 main card, Canadian fighter Mike Mallott was making his way to the cage. The Canadian fans were doing their best to show their support for their countryman. However, some of those fans, who were closest to their hero, ended up almost falling on top of him. This happened after one of the barricades separating fans from the walkway looked to give way.

Check it out in the video below:

At this time of writing it’s unknown if there were any injuries stemming from this incident.

Whatever happened didn’t put off Mallott, though. He continued his walk to the cage and then blasted through Adam Fugitt on route to a second round guillotine. The win moves the welterweight to a perfect 4-0 in the Octagon.

UFC 289 quick results

