He’s back! – UFC 289: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush results and play-by-play

IMAGO / Zuma Wire / Tomaz Jr

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for UFC 289 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Today’s fight card will be headlined by women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes looking defend her belt against Mexican striker Irene Aldana.

This post will cover the co-main event between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira competing against the streaking Beneil Dariush, the winner likely to get the next crack at Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title.

The event will be a standard PPV. There are two early prelims on ESPN+ and Fight Pass that will kick off around 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The televised four-fight prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPNews and will start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The PPV kicks off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 289: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush play-by-play

Round 1: Dariush scores first with a low kick, but Oliveira lands a heavy head kick. Dariush is unfazed. Dariush slips on a head kick, but is right up. The clinch up and after a long struggle, Dariush falls on top of Oliveira. Dariush lands some good punches from the top, but Oliveira isn’t making it easy to land anything. Oliveira goes for a leglock, but Oliveira easily escapes and is back on top landing punches.

Oliveira eventually gets back to his feet and pushes Dariush to the fence. As they separate, Oliveira lands a head kick. Dariush is rattled. Oliveira continues to throw punches and Dariush crumples. Oliveira continues to unload and Dariush is unable to cover up after a while the referee steps in and Oliveira is the winner!

Official Result: Charles Oliveira defeated Beneil Dariush via TKO via punches at 4:10 of RD1

Full UFC 289 Fight Card

Full results and highlights for UFC 289 can be seen here, fight card can be seen below.

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana: (W) Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush: Lightweight

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt: Welterweight

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr: Featherweight

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-André Barriault: Middleweight

Prelims

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick: (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng: Bantamweight

Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson: Featherweight

Early prelims

David Dvořák vs. Steve Erceg: Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira: Strawweight

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author