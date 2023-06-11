Pros react to Charles Oliveira’s KO at UFC 289: ‘Bricks in his hands’

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has done it again at UFC 289. Having lost the first fight after 11 wins in his last outing, against Islam Makhachev, ‘Do Bronx’ went right back to his old ways against Beneil Dariush in Vancouver, Canada.
Charles Oliveira KO’d Dariush at UFC 289
After a clinch and some ground exchanges, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush started trading strikes once again and it was the Brazilian who got the upper hand when he clipped his opponent with some heavy strikes against the fence. Following the knockdown, all the former champion had to do was throw a few more strikes to warrant a stoppage. On Twitter, pro fighters enjoyed the quick fight at UFC 289.
UFC 289 results
Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight
Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight
Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight
Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight
Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 of round 1: Bantamweight
Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight
Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight
Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight
