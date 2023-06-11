Pros react to Charles Oliveira’s KO at UFC 289: ‘Bricks in his hands’

Charles Oliveira. IMAGO/USA Today

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has done it again at UFC 289. Having lost the first fight after 11 wins in his last outing, against Islam Makhachev, ‘Do Bronx’ went right back to his old ways against Beneil Dariush in Vancouver, Canada.

Charles Oliveira KO’d Dariush at UFC 289

After a clinch and some ground exchanges, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush started trading strikes once again and it was the Brazilian who got the upper hand when he clipped his opponent with some heavy strikes against the fence. Following the knockdown, all the former champion had to do was throw a few more strikes to warrant a stoppage. On Twitter, pro fighters enjoyed the quick fight at UFC 289.

They Getting Straight To It #UFC289 #NoFeelingEachOtherOut — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 11, 2023

Charles so Fuckin fun to watch! — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

Charles Oliveria is so fuckin dangerous. #UFC289 — Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) June 11, 2023

And just like that, Oliveira is back!! Huge statement and surely earns his rematch against Islam#UFC289 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) June 11, 2023

Man Charles got bricks in his hands June 11, 2023

Charles Oliviera throws bombs — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 11, 2023

Wowwwww! Amazing finish! I shouldn’t have doubted Charles! #UFC289 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 11, 2023

Damn yep just like that Do Bronx 🙅🏿🙏🏿💯#Ufc289 Benny never dodge no smoke thou 💯 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 11, 2023

😮 @CharlesDoBronxs is nice with it. Damn. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) June 11, 2023

Oliveira is so precise and calculated when he hurts his opponents. Stats obviously back it up but he’s an offensive marvel and a pure finisher in that cage. June 11, 2023

CHARLES OLIVEIRA as the underdog here was too crazy 💯 #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023

Gutted for Dariush. Should’ve had a title shot already. But congrats on a HUGE statement from Oliveira! He is a bonafide finisher! #UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Congrats Charles.

But still there’s levels in this game 😎 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023

Do Bronx is still a terror! Good god! 🥶 #UFCVancouver — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) June 11, 2023

Wow I had Beneil but man Charles is a gangsta. #ufcc — Erick Gonzalez 👻🌶 (@GhostPepper_UFC) June 11, 2023

UFC 289 results

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 of round 1: Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight

Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

