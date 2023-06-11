Subscribe
MMA News UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana UFC Event
0

Pros react to Charles Oliveira’s KO at UFC 289: ‘Bricks in his hands’

Charles Oliveira made quick work of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. On Twitter, pro fighters enjoyed the finish,

By: Lucas Rezende | 20 hours ago
Pros react to Charles Oliveira’s KO at UFC 289: ‘Bricks in his hands’
Charles Oliveira. IMAGO/USA Today

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has done it again at UFC 289. Having lost the first fight after 11 wins in his last outing, against Islam Makhachev, ‘Do Bronx’ went right back to his old ways against Beneil Dariush in Vancouver, Canada.

Charles Oliveira KO’d Dariush at UFC 289

After a clinch and some ground exchanges, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush started trading strikes once again and it was the Brazilian who got the upper hand when he clipped his opponent with some heavy strikes against the fence. Following the knockdown, all the former champion had to do was throw a few more strikes to warrant a stoppage. On Twitter, pro fighters enjoyed the quick fight at UFC 289.

UFC 289 results

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 of round 1: Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight

Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Subscribe to our Substack!

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

More from the author

Related Stories
Amanda Nunes can’t draw flies – Julianna Peña takes credit for making Nunes ‘relevant’ : UFC 289
She can't draw flies - Peña takes credit for making Nunes 'relevant'
Milan Ordoñez | June 10
Report: Joe Rogan replaced on UFC 289 broadcast team
Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan at UFC 289
Lucas Rezende | June 10
Read more stories