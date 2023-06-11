‘Legendary’ – UFC 289: Pros react to Amanda Nunes’ dominant win and retirement

IMAGO/ZUMA WIRE: Amanda Nunes retired from MMA at UFC 289.

It wasn’t a very competitive title defense at UFC 289. After going five rounds against challenger Irene Aldana, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes did it again and picked up a rather one-sided unanimous decision win in Vancouver, Canada. When it was all said and done, the ‘Lioness’ also took the opportunity to retire from the sport in the Octagon.

Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes’ win and retirement at UFC 289

Though he contest was not very competitive, professional fighters still enjoyed the match, mostly for Amanda Nunes’ dominance. Furthermore, once the Brazilian retired from the sport, the MMA community paid homage to the double champion’s legendary career on Twitter.

I want next end of story!!!! #UFC289 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

This is where you take Risk. Close the distance and look for the left hook. Fight ain’t over till the fat lady sings. 4-0 Nunes #ufc288 June 11, 2023

This fight is crazy — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

This is making me sad — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes is the goat of that division. Period. #UFC289 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) June 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/bullyb170/status/1667758245207834624?s=20

After that performance, I might need to fight in 2 weeks at international fight week 🤣#UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Great career 🙏🙏your a legend lioness — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

What a woman @Amanda_Leoa ! An amazing role model, an amazing fighter. Best woman to ever do it. Thank you for all you have given the sport & all you have given woman fighters. Thank you 🫶🏻 The best #UFC289 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 11, 2023

What a champion 👑 an amazing career @Amanda_Leoa 🙌🏻 — Bec Rodriguez (@RowdyBec) June 11, 2023

Congratulations on a legendary and incredible career you are the GWOAT!!! June 11, 2023

Thank you for all the memories @Amanda_Leoa love you! 💙💙💙💙 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 11, 2023

I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 11, 2023

UFC 289 results

Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-43): (W) Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 of round 1: Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight

Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author