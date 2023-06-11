Subscribe
‘Legendary’ – UFC 289: Pros react to Amanda Nunes’ dominant win and retirement

Pro fighters enjoyed Amanda Nunes' last fight as she retired with a dominant win at UFC 289.

By: Lucas Rezende | 19 hours ago
IMAGO/ZUMA WIRE: Amanda Nunes retired from MMA at UFC 289.

It wasn’t a very competitive title defense at UFC 289. After going five rounds against challenger Irene Aldana, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes did it again and picked up a rather one-sided unanimous decision win in Vancouver, Canada. When it was all said and done, the ‘Lioness’ also took the opportunity to retire from the sport in the Octagon.

Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes’ win and retirement at UFC 289

Though he contest was not very competitive, professional fighters still enjoyed the match, mostly for Amanda Nunes’ dominance. Furthermore, once the Brazilian retired from the sport, the MMA community paid homage to the double champion’s legendary career on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/bullyb170/status/1667758245207834624?s=20

UFC 289 results

Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-43): (W) Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 of round 1: Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight

Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

