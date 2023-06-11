‘Hell of a performance’ – Teofimo Lopez upsets Josh Taylor, Twitter reacts

IMAGO/ZUMA WIRE

Josh Taylor is no longer undefeated, thanks to Teofimo Lopez. After weeks of trash talk between the welterweights, the challenger took away the WBO and The Ring champion’s belt with an impressive unanimous decision victory.

Lopez beats Taylor via unanimous decision

On Twitter, professional boxers, pundits and trainers had nothing but praise for the new champion. Although Taylor was the previous title-holder, the boxing community only had tweets for the Lopez on the internet tonight.

And that's how you reclaim your star in the business of #boxing. Congrats to Teofimo and his entire team. They knew who was winning this fucking fight when EVERYONE said otherwise. #TaylorLopez — Lou DiBella🥊 (@loudibella) June 11, 2023

Teofimo Lopez is a special talent. I just hope they handle all this the right way. They simly squandered it the last time. But don't call it a comeback… #boxing — Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) June 11, 2023

Teo back to form. Love to see it. #brooklyn June 11, 2023

Teo did his thing tonight 👏🏽 — Rougarou (@RPrograis) June 11, 2023

I always say never lead with left hook in front of opponent, last round that’s what Taylor did and was hit with right hand. #TaylorLopez — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 11, 2023

‼️ Teofimo Lopez BEATS Josh Taylor by unanimous decision to win the WBO super-lightweight world title. Sublime boxing masterclass to silence his doubters and return to the top as a two-weight world champion with wins over Taylor and Vasyl Lomachenko at age 25. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 11, 2023

This might sound like a strange thing to focus one right now, but tonight's fight shows us that Sandor Martin is a good fighter. His fight with Lopez was nip and tuck. June 11, 2023

Hell of a performance by @TeofimoLopez — Andre Berto (@AndreBerto) June 11, 2023

Great night of boxing — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) June 11, 2023

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez quick results

WBO World Super Lightweight Championship: Teofimo Lopez def. Josh Taylor via unanimous decision

Super Welterweight: Xander Zayas def. Ronald Cruz via unanimous decision

Super Featherweight: Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco via no decision, accidental headbutt (Round 2, 3:00)

Super Lightweight: Omar Rosario def. Jan Carlos Rivera via unanimous decision

Heavyweight: Damian Knyba def. Helaman Olguin via unanimous decision

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington def. Luis Porozo via TKO (Round 8, 2:17)

Lightweight: Henry Lebron def. Carlos Ramos via Unanimous Decision

