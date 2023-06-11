‘Hell of a performance’ – Teofimo Lopez upsets Josh Taylor, Twitter reacts

Jump to
Josh Taylor is no longer undefeated, thanks to Teofimo Lopez. After weeks of trash talk between the welterweights, the challenger took away the WBO and The Ring champion’s belt with an impressive unanimous decision victory.
Lopez beats Taylor via unanimous decision
On Twitter, professional boxers, pundits and trainers had nothing but praise for the new champion. Although Taylor was the previous title-holder, the boxing community only had tweets for the Lopez on the internet tonight.
Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez quick results
WBO World Super Lightweight Championship: Teofimo Lopez def. Josh Taylor via unanimous decision
Super Welterweight: Xander Zayas def. Ronald Cruz via unanimous decision
Super Featherweight: Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco via no decision, accidental headbutt (Round 2, 3:00)
Super Lightweight: Omar Rosario def. Jan Carlos Rivera via unanimous decision
Heavyweight: Damian Knyba def. Helaman Olguin via unanimous decision
Featherweight: Bruce Carrington def. Luis Porozo via TKO (Round 8, 2:17)
Lightweight: Henry Lebron def. Carlos Ramos via Unanimous Decision
