Video: Sunny Edwards cruises past Andres Campos – Results and Highlights

‘Showtime’ Sunny Edwards fights in his hometown this weekend to defend his IBF flyweight title (a belt he won in 2021 and has defended four times). Hoping to stun the undefeated Brit is the 15-0 Andres Campos aka ‘The Chilean Crocodile’. Campos is a former WBO Latino flyweight champion.
There are two other title fights on this card. IBF women’s super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson will be defending her title against Ellie Scotney. And WBA women’s bantamweight champion Nina Hughes will be defending her belt versus Katie Healy.
The co-main event is set to feature heavyweight knockout artist Johnny Fisher looking to go 9-0 against Puerto Rico’s Emilio Salas.
Rounding out the card is a British cruiserweight title eliminator bout between Cheavon Clarke and Davis Jamieson.
You can check out how to watch all this action below.
Results and Highlights
MAIN EVENT RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS
Sunny Edwards (c) DEF. Andres Campos – via UD, points (117-111 x 3) – 12 rounds to retain the IBF World Flyweight Title
Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4KOs), age 27, is making his Matchroom Boxing debut, defending his IBF World Flyweight Title against challenger, Chilean Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs), who is the clear underdog, in a twelve round battle. The venue is being staged at the OVO Wembley Arena from London.
SCORES: 117-111 from all three judges, Sunny Edwards retains
“Through nine, we’ve got it 86-85 Edwards”~ Scott Christ, Bad Left Hook
Co-Main Event Results and Highlights
- Johnny Fisher DEF. Emilio Salas via TKO (2:07 1/8)
Undercard Results
- Ellie Scotney DEF. Cherneka Johnson (c) via UD points (97-93, 98-92, 98-92) for the IBF Super Bantamweight Title
- Cheavon Clarke DEF. David Jamieson via TKO (0:35 round 5/10)
- Nina Hughes (c) DEF. Katie Healy via points UD (99-91, 100-90, 100-90) to retain the WBA Bantamweight title, 10 rds
- Reece Bellotti DEF. Youssef Khoumari via points UD (97-93, 97-94, 96-94), 10 rds
- Shannon Ryan DEF. Martina Bernile via points UD (80-72), 8 rds
- George Liddard DEF. Nikolas Dzurnak via TKO (2:29 round 1/6)
- Muhammad Mustafa Ali DEF. Bryan Castro via points UD (40-36), 4 rds
Start time and date
Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos airs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10. The main event ringwalks expected to take place at 5:13 p.m. ET.
Tickets
Tickets at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England are available here.
Full fight card
- Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos; For Edwards’ IBF world flyweight title
- Johnny Fisher vs. Emiio Salas; Heavyweight
- Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney; For Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title
- Cheavon Clarke vs. Davis Jamieson; British cruiserweight title eliminator
- Nina Hughes vs. Katie Healy; For Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title
- Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti; Super featherweight
- George Liddard vs. Nikolas Dzurnak; 163lb catchweight
- Shannon Ryan vs. Martina Bernile; Super flyweight
- Muhammad Ali vs. Bryan Castro; Super bantamweight
How can I stream Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos?
DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:
|Mobile Devices
|TV/Streaming Devices
|Gaming Consoles
|iPhone
|Amazon Fire TV
|PlayStation® 4
|iPad
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|PlayStation® 5
|Android Phones
|Android TV
|Xbox One
|Android Tablets
|Apple TV
|Xbox Series X|S
|Amazon Fire Tablet
|Google Chromecast
|LG Smart TV
|LG Smartcast
|Panasonic Smart TV
|Roku TV
|Roku Stick
|Samsung Smart TV
|Sony Smart TV
|VIZIO SmartCast TV
|Xfinity X1
|Xfinity flex
Once the action begins you can keep track of all the results and highlights here. Bloody Elbow will be providing live streaming results of Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos, so you won’t have to miss a thing!
