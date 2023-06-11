Subscribe
Boxing Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez
Upset! – Watch Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez full fight video highlights

Check out videos from Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez boxing fight.

By: Anton Tabuena | 20 hours ago
IMAGO / Zuma Wire / Joel Plummer

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez just wrapped up and the fight was action packed from the get go. Both men threw bombs and maintained a high volume and high pace for as long as it lasted. While people were concerned about his mental state during the lead up, Lopez didn’t seem to have much issues once they stepped into the ring.

Both willingly traded bombs, but Lopez had fun with it, and even danced around in the ring and showed that in-fight swagger he has been known for. After hurting him multiple times in a pretty entertaining fight, Lopez pulled off the upset to take home the WBO and Ring light welterweight titles.

Judges had the fight scored as 115-113, 115-113 & 117-111, for a unanimous decision victory.

Watch Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez highlights

Here’s a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest:

Round 11: Taylor started this round as the advancing fighter, but it felt like Lopez was able to regain control of the fight at some point in the right. Lopez snapped Taylor’s head up with a perfectly timed uppercut, catching Taylor with the shot as he advanced forward on him. A similar uppercut connected for Lopez later in the round as well. This crowd isn’t on their feet and cheering like they were a few rounds ago, but this is still definitely Lopez’s fight. 107-102 Lopez.

Round 12: Lopez causes Taylor to lose his balance with a clean lead jab a minute into the round. Lopez unloaded with a series of hooks in the second minute that landed clean too. Lopez is fully in control against a tired Taylor at this point. Lopez is emptying the tank in this final minute, scoring with big shots against a shelled-up and defeated Taylor. Lopez paces across the ring before the final bell rings. 117-111 Lopez is how I see it. Now we wait and see what the actual judges think.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez quick results

Check here for in-depth coverage and full results:

  • Featherweight: Bruce Carrington def. Luis Porozo via TKO (Round 8, 2:17)
  • Lightweight: Henry Lebron def. Carlos Ramos via Unanimous Decision

Bloody Elbow Archives

