Charles Oliveira smashes Beneil Dariush – UFC 289 video

UFC 289 is live and almost over and the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada just witnessed the co-main showing the former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, finish surging contender, Beneil Dariush, with strikes at the end of the very first round.

Dariush came in ranked #4 at 155-pounds, and was on a wild winning streak, but the former champ had to remind everyone who tf he is. Beneil had some great moments on top in the fight, landing some quality ground and pound before the fight returned to its feet. Late in the round, Oliveira started to rally by stepping on the gas, and letting his hands go. He overwhelmed Dariush, knocking him to the ground, and then followed up with fight ending ground strikes. Heeeee’s bacccckkkkkk!

Our live play-by-play description of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira

Round 1: Dariush scores first with a low kick, but Oliveira lands a heavy head kick. Dariush is unfazed. Dariush slips on a head kick, but is right up. The clinch up and after a long struggle, Dariush falls on top of Oliveira. Dariush lands some good punches from the top, but Oliveira isn’t making it easy to land anything. Oliveira goes for a leglock, but Oliveira easily escapes and is back on top landing punches.

Oliveira eventually gets back to his feet and pushes Dariush to the fence. As they separate, Oliveira lands a head kick. Dariush is rattled. Oliveira continues to throw punches and Dariush crumples. Oliveira continues to unload and Dariush is unable to cover up after a while the referee steps in and Oliveira is the winner!

Official Result: Charles Oliveira defeated Beneil Dariush via TKO via punches at 4:10 of RD1

UFC 289 highlights of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira

Oliveira finishes Dariush in Round 1 😳 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/cy8uiZ3wLz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

Full UFC 289 fight card results

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana: (W) Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO at 4:10 of round 1: Lightweight

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of round 2: Welterweight

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Marc-André Barriault def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

Prelims

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a no contest (clash of heads) at 3:04 of round 2: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick: (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng: Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Featherweight

Early prelims

Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

