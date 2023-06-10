UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana fight card, start time and date, how to watch

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana headlines UFC 289 | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

The UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana fight card will be occurring up north this Saturday (June 10th) for what will be the promotion’s first time in Canada since the world shut down for the global pandemic. Vancouver, British Columbia will be the setting, and the UFC’s women’s bantamweight belt will sway in the balance in the main event when the G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes takes on the UFC’s #5 ranked 135-pounder, Irene Aldana.

Originally, this main event was supposed to be a trilogy bout between Nunes and Julianna Peña, however after Peña was pulled, Aldana was selected by the UFC brass to fill in. What a massive opportunity this is for Irene! It’s not a bad stylistic matchup for her either. Nunes should have a clear horsepower advantage here, Aldana has some relatively polished striking with descent power of her own.

The perfect example of that is Irene’s gorgeous left hook KO of Ketlen Vieira back in 2019. It’s not just her hands, though, as we saw with that unique up kick to the liver she utilized to put away Macy Chiasson in her last match. Nunes has proven that she can find a way to win regardless of where the fight takes place, but if she wants the easiest night possible, then she ought to try and take Aldana down.

The card’s co-main event promises to be a thriller when the UFC’s former lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira, tangles with the owner of an eight-fight winning streak in Beneil Dariush. Fighting Oliveira must be equivalent to sinking in quick sand. No matter what an opponent does, each motion puts them one step closer to suffocation. One of the most unassuming fighters on the planet, humble badass Beneil Dariush is currently ranked #4 at 155-pounds. Just like Oliveira, Dariush has the grappling, has the striking, and has a tremendously high Figh-Q. There’s no way that this matchup is anything other than epic. Let’s just go ahead and call this one the people’s main event.

UFC 289 takes place on Saturday June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims go live at 7 p.m. ET.

UFC 288 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 288 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 7:00pm ET, 4pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana: (W) Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush: Lightweight

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt: Welterweight

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr: Featherweight

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-André Barriault: Middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick: (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng: Bantamweight

Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson: Featherweight

David Dvořák vs. Steve Erceg: Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira: Strawweight

What comes after UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana?

The next event after UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana will be UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier. This show will be going down from the impotent APEX facility i n Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event there will see the UFC’s #3 ranked middleweight, Marvin Vettori, bang it out with the #4 ranked, Jared Cannonier. The co-main event for this card will likely be explosive when the UFC’s #8 rated lightweight, Arman Tsarukyan, clashes with ‘Neto BJJ’ Joaquim Silva.

