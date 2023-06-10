UFC 289 Live Chat: Watch the fights with Zane Simon on Substack

Subscribe
Hang out with Zane Simon and chat about all the fights at UFC 289. The chat starts at 7 p.m. ET over on Substack.

By: Tim Bissell | 21 hours ago
Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana before UFC 289. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

UFC 289 goes live from Vancouver, BC, Canada tonight with Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana and Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush on tap. Bloody Elbow’s own Zane Simon is hosting a live chat during the event from our Substack page. To hang out and chat fights with Zane, for the duration of the card, head here.

This live chat is free for everyone. But if you like what we do at Bloody Elbow, please consider picking up a paid subscription. A $50 annual subscription funds our staff for the main site and pays for exclusive content on Substack from Karim Zidan, John S. Nash and Jonathan Snowden.

Once the fights are over, you can check out Zane and Eddie Mercado on our post fight wrap up show 6th Round.

UFC 289 post-fight show.

Full UFC 289 fight card

Main card

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana: (W) Bantamweight Title
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush: Lightweight
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt: Welterweight
  • Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr: Featherweight
  • Eryk Anders vs. Marc-André Barriault: Middleweight

Prelims

Early prelims

Start time and date

UFC 289 takes place tonight (Saturday June 10). The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims go live at 7 p.m. ET.

PPV price and how to watch.

UFC 288 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 288 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 7:00pm ET, 4pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

The live chat with Zane Simon is hosted on our official Substack page, which you can find here!

