UFC 289 Live Chat: Watch the fights with Zane Simon on Substack

UFC 289 goes live from Vancouver, BC, Canada tonight with Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana and Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush on tap. Bloody Elbow’s own Zane Simon is hosting a live chat during the event from our Substack page. To hang out and chat fights with Zane, for the duration of the card, head here.

Once the fights are over, you can check out Zane and Eddie Mercado on our post fight wrap up show 6th Round.

UFC 289 post-fight show.

Full UFC 289 fight card

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana: (W) Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush: Lightweight

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt: Welterweight

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr: Featherweight

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-André Barriault: Middleweight

Prelims

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis: Middleweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick: (W) Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng: Bantamweight

Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson: Featherweight

Early prelims

David Dvořák vs. Steve Erceg: Flyweight

Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira: Strawweight

UFC 289 takes place tonight (Saturday June 10). The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims go live at 7 p.m. ET.

PPV price and how to watch.

UFC 288 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 288 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 7:00pm ET, 4pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

