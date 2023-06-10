UFC 289’s Chris Curtis runs up on Twitter troll: ‘They never keep that same energy’ 

Chris Curtis after UFC 282 | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Most fan-fighter interactions are online, but some, including this one with UFC fighter Chris Curtis, happen in person. Ahead of his upcoming fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289 this Saturday, Curtis was enjoying his time in Canada when he ran into one of his Twitter trolls. What happened next was hilarious, as the ‘Action Man’ whipped out his phone and had a few words for the Twitter troll. To their credit, the pair handled the situation with humor.

You can watch the run-in here:

Not every day, you get to run into one of your Twitter trolls. Lol, they never keep the same energy. But it's fine. I love you guys, too. Man I love 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/r5Ryk6y0yG — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 9, 2023

“Alright, check it out,” said Curtis in a video uploaded to Twitter. “This is one of those rare times in life when you meet your Twitter trolls. This guy! What’s your name? What’s your handle? What’s your handle? We’re going to make you famous.

“So I’m not even sure what he said, but I think I blocked him for something,” continued Curtis. “I told him stop saying dumb s—t and I won’t block you. What do you have to say for yourself, Twitter troll? We are who we are. I’m a troll. I don’t take it personally, so it’s fine! It’s very rare that you get to meet people who troll you, so it’s fine.”

There you have it! Curtis and the Twitter troll had a laugh and went on with their day.

Chris Curtis’ fun run in the UFC

Chris Curtis is one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC roster today. He introduced himself to the promotion in 2021 with consecutive finishes of Phil Hawes and Brendan Allen at UFC 268 and UFC Vegas 44, respectively. His 2022 run started with a unanimous decision win against Rodolfo Vieira, but had its first hit with a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson.

The Xtreme Couture fighter rebounded with a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded second-round KO of Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282 this past December. In his first 2023 appearance, Curtis went to war with Kelvin Gastelum in a ‘Fight of the Night’ at UFC 287, where he fell short via unanimous decision. He hopes to rebound again, this time against the aforementioned Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov was previously on a three-fight win streak that included finishes of Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahbazyan before he fought Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 67 this past January. Due to its short-notice nature, Strickland vs. Imavov was contested at light heavyweight, not middleweight. The French fighter went on to suffer his first UFC loss.

When is Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis?

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is the featured prelim of UFC 289, the pay-per-view event scheduled for June 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. You can watch the fight, and the rest of the prelims, live on ESPN or ESPN+ starting at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 PM PT.

