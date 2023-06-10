Subscribe
Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez
It's fight week, which means Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez is almost here. 'The Tartan Tornado' and 'The Takeover' will clash for the title at MSG.

By: June M. Williams | 1 day ago
Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez: Start time, date, live stream, video, price and full fight card

It’s time! It’s fight week! The fight you don’t want to miss goes down this weekend! Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lope, twelve-round title contest is being staged from the Hulu Theater at MSG this Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Previews

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez

The 32-year-old, ‘Tartan Tornado’, Josh Taylor (19-0-0, 19 KOs) will be taking on the 25-year-old Teofimo ‘The Takeover’ Lopez (18-2-0, 13 KOs) for his WBO Welterweight Championship and Ring Title, Live for you via Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+. Previously, Taylor held the unified WBA (super), WBC and IBF titles between 2019 and 2022, unifying all four major titles in the division, becoming only the sixth boxer to accomplish that task.

Taylor, the undefeated southpaw from Scotland intends to defend his Titles. The former and current undisputed world champion won his first title after defeating the then current world champ, Ovam Baranchyk for the IBF super lightweight title on May 18, 2019. Not to mention the fact he has an extra year under his belt aggressively boxing professionally, and a slight reach advantage over Teo.

‘I took Lomachenko’s heart’ – Boxer claims he’ll kill next opponent
“I want to kill Josh Taylor.” – Teofimo Lopez.

Lopez, the kid from America, who made a name for himself back in 2020 by defeating two-time Olympic gold medalist and multiple world champion, Vasily Lomachenko, via a unanimous decision victory, became the first challenger to defeat Vasily in over six years. He is a former champion himself, who has yet to have been knocked out.

Teo also won his first title defeating the then world champion, Richard Commey, for the IBG lightweight championship back on December 14, 2019. He wields a smashing blow with heavy hands and has the age advantage over Taylor, being seven years younger than his foe; not to mention the fact that Taylor hasn’t fought now in 469 days.

Co-main Event

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz serves as our prelude to the big show in a Junior Middleweight Showdown. The undisputed Puerto Rican, Zayas (15-0-0, 10 KOs), is fighting out of Florida with a natural born instinct that got him signed on with Top Rank Boxing when he was still in high school. Ron ‘Diablo’ Cruz (18-2-1), former WBC Latin American champ, has been training with the Brickhouse Boxing Club for his world stage debut, stating “no more running, once that bell rings it’s just me and himIf you know me, you know I worked my whole life for this moment.”

Other notable bouts on the card

Several remarkable match-ups are to be showcased on the MSG (Madison Square Garden) card featuring Henry Lebron (17-0-0) vs. Carlos Ramos (17-2-0), Robson Conceição (17-2-0) vs. Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1), and Jamain Ortiz (16-1-1) vs. Humberto Galindo (14-3-1).

Start time and date

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez airs Saturday, June 10, 2023, on ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m.. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card.

Price

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez is available to stream on the ESPN App. Buy the Top Rank Disney Bundle Trio Basic (with ads) for a mere $12.99 in the US. The bundle is a good deal, giving you Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). In the UK you can get all the glorious face-punching action on BT Sports.

Purchase an ESPN+ monthly subscription for only $9.99 (for new subscribers only). Your subscription will renew on a monthly basis at the monthly subscription price.

Where to stream

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez will be carried by ESPN+.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez full fight card

DIVISIONROUNDSFIGHTER # 1FIGHTER # 2NOTES
8.Super Lelterweight
(140lb)		12 x 3Josh Taylor
(19-0-0)		Teofimo Lopez
(18-1-0)		WBO World
The Ring
7.Super Welterweight
(154lb)		10 x 3Xander Zayas
(15-0-0)		Ronald Cruz
(18-2-1)
6.Super Featherweight
(130lb)		10 x 3Henry Lebron
(17-0-0)		Carlos Ramos
(17-2-0)
5.Lightweight
(135lb)		10 x 3Jamaine Ortiz
(16-1-1)		Humberto Galindo
(14-3-1)
4.Super Featherweight
(130lb)		10 x 3Robson Conceição
(17-2-0)		Nicolas Polanco
(20-4-1)
3.Super Lightweight
(140lb)		8 x 3Omar Rosario
(10-0-0)		Jan Carlos Rivera
(8-1-0)
2.Heavyweight
(200lb+)		8 x 3Damian Knyba
(11-0-0)		Helaman Olguin
(9-5-1)
1.Featherweight
(126lb)		8 x 3Bruce Carrington
(7-0-0)		Luis Porozo
(16-6-0)

Tale of the Tape

JOSH TAYLOR
VS.
TEOFIMO LOPEZ		JOSH
‘The Tartan Tornado’
TAYLOR		TEOFIMO
‘The Takeover’
LOPEZ
NATIONALITYScotlandUnited States
FIGHTING OUT OFHaddington, Scotland, UKBrooklyn, New York, USA
GYMLochend Boxing ClubCity Athletic Boxing
PRO RECORD AT FIGHT19-0-0 (19 KOs)18-1-0 (13 KOs)
PRO CAREER LENGTH7 Years6 Years
LAST FIVE FIGHTSW W W W WW W L W W
BETTING ODDS-165 (Slight Favorite)+135 (Slight Underdog)
TITLEWBO, The Ring (super lightweight)
AGE AT FIGHT32 years, 5 months, 1 week, 1 day25 years, 10 months, 1 week, 4 days
DIVISIONSuper Lightweight (140lbs/63,5kg)Super Lightweight (140lbs/63,5kg)
LATEST WEIGHTN/AN/A
HEIGHT5’10” (178cm)5’8″ (173cm)
REACH69.5″ (177cm)68.5″ (174cm)
STANCESouthpawOrthodox
KNOCKOUT %68%72%
ADVANTAGESCurrent World Champ, Former
Undisputed World Champ, Won 1st
Title from a World Champ, Undefeated,
Southpaw, Reach, More Years Pro,
Odds Favorite		Former World Champ, Won 1st
Title from a World Champ, Smashing
Blow, Younger, No KO Losses, Less
Inactive Days
INACTIVE469 Days182 Days
LAST BOUT26 Feb 2022 DEF Jack Catterall SD10 Dec 2022 DEF Sandor Martin SD

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary for Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez will be available here on Bloody Elbow.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

