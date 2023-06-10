Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez: Start time, date, live stream, video, price and full fight card

It’s time! It’s fight week! The fight you don’t want to miss goes down this weekend! Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lope, twelve-round title contest is being staged from the Hulu Theater at MSG this Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez

The 32-year-old, ‘Tartan Tornado’, Josh Taylor (19-0-0, 19 KOs) will be taking on the 25-year-old Teofimo ‘The Takeover’ Lopez (18-2-0, 13 KOs) for his WBO Welterweight Championship and Ring Title, Live for you via Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+. Previously, Taylor held the unified WBA (super), WBC and IBF titles between 2019 and 2022, unifying all four major titles in the division, becoming only the sixth boxer to accomplish that task.

Taylor, the undefeated southpaw from Scotland intends to defend his Titles. The former and current undisputed world champion won his first title after defeating the then current world champ, Ovam Baranchyk for the IBF super lightweight title on May 18, 2019. Not to mention the fact he has an extra year under his belt aggressively boxing professionally, and a slight reach advantage over Teo.

Lopez, the kid from America, who made a name for himself back in 2020 by defeating two-time Olympic gold medalist and multiple world champion, Vasily Lomachenko, via a unanimous decision victory, became the first challenger to defeat Vasily in over six years. He is a former champion himself, who has yet to have been knocked out.

Teo also won his first title defeating the then world champion, Richard Commey, for the IBG lightweight championship back on December 14, 2019. He wields a smashing blow with heavy hands and has the age advantage over Taylor, being seven years younger than his foe; not to mention the fact that Taylor hasn’t fought now in 469 days.

Co-main Event

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz serves as our prelude to the big show in a Junior Middleweight Showdown. The undisputed Puerto Rican, Zayas (15-0-0, 10 KOs), is fighting out of Florida with a natural born instinct that got him signed on with Top Rank Boxing when he was still in high school. Ron ‘Diablo’ Cruz (18-2-1), former WBC Latin American champ, has been training with the Brickhouse Boxing Club for his world stage debut, stating “no more running, once that bell rings it’s just me and him… If you know me, you know I worked my whole life for this moment.”

Other notable bouts on the card

Several remarkable match-ups are to be showcased on the MSG (Madison Square Garden) card featuring Henry Lebron (17-0-0) vs. Carlos Ramos (17-2-0), Robson Conceição (17-2-0) vs. Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1), and Jamain Ortiz (16-1-1) vs. Humberto Galindo (14-3-1).

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez airs Saturday, June 10, 2023, on ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m.. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card.

Price

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez is available to stream on the ESPN App. Buy the Top Rank Disney Bundle Trio Basic (with ads) for a mere $12.99 in the US. The bundle is a good deal, giving you Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). In the UK you can get all the glorious face-punching action on BT Sports.

Purchase an ESPN+ monthly subscription for only $9.99 (for new subscribers only). Your subscription will renew on a monthly basis at the monthly subscription price.

Where to stream

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez will be carried by ESPN+.

ESPN+ web browser and system requirements. Stream live, rewind, or replay on up to 3 devices at once. All available in HD on the big screen or on the go with these connected devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez full fight card

DIVISION ROUNDS FIGHTER # 1 FIGHTER # 2 NOTES 8. Super Lelterweight

(140lb) 12 x 3 Josh Taylor

(19-0-0) Teofimo Lopez

(18-1-0) WBO World

The Ring 7. Super Welterweight

(154lb) 10 x 3 Xander Zayas

(15-0-0) Ronald Cruz

(18-2-1) 6. Super Featherweight

(130lb) 10 x 3 Henry Lebron

(17-0-0) Carlos Ramos

(17-2-0) 5. Lightweight

(135lb) 10 x 3 Jamaine Ortiz

(16-1-1) Humberto Galindo

(14-3-1) 4. Super Featherweight

(130lb) 10 x 3 Robson Conceição

(17-2-0) Nicolas Polanco

(20-4-1) 3. Super Lightweight

(140lb) 8 x 3 Omar Rosario

(10-0-0) Jan Carlos Rivera

(8-1-0) 2. Heavyweight

(200lb+) 8 x 3 Damian Knyba

(11-0-0) Helaman Olguin

(9-5-1) 1. Featherweight

(126lb) 8 x 3 Bruce Carrington

(7-0-0) Luis Porozo

(16-6-0)

Tale of the Tape

JOSH TAYLOR

VS.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ JOSH

‘The Tartan Tornado’

TAYLOR TEOFIMO

‘The Takeover’

LOPEZ NATIONALITY Scotland United States FIGHTING OUT OF Haddington, Scotland, UK Brooklyn, New York, USA GYM Lochend Boxing Club City Athletic Boxing PRO RECORD AT FIGHT 19-0-0 (19 KOs) 18-1-0 (13 KOs) PRO CAREER LENGTH 7 Years 6 Years LAST FIVE FIGHTS W W W W W W W L W W BETTING ODDS -165 (Slight Favorite) +135 (Slight Underdog) TITLE WBO, The Ring (super lightweight) — AGE AT FIGHT 32 years, 5 months, 1 week, 1 day 25 years, 10 months, 1 week, 4 days DIVISION Super Lightweight (140lbs/63,5kg) Super Lightweight (140lbs/63,5kg) LATEST WEIGHT N/A N/A HEIGHT 5’10” (178cm) 5’8″ (173cm) REACH 69.5″ (177cm) 68.5″ (174cm) STANCE Southpaw Orthodox KNOCKOUT % 68% 72% ADVANTAGES Current World Champ, Former

Undisputed World Champ, Won 1st

Title from a World Champ, Undefeated,

Southpaw, Reach, More Years Pro,

Odds Favorite Former World Champ, Won 1st

Title from a World Champ, Smashing

Blow, Younger, No KO Losses, Less

Inactive Days INACTIVE 469 Days 182 Days LAST BOUT 26 Feb 2022 DEF Jack Catterall SD 10 Dec 2022 DEF Sandor Martin SD

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary for Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez will be available here on Bloody Elbow.

