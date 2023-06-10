Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez title fight to end early? – Boxing betting odds

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez headlines this weekend's biggest name boxing bout | IMAGO/Action Plus

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez is Saturday’s (June 10th) biggest name boxing bout, and will take place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Taylor’s WBO super-lightweight title will be on the line, and Bloody Elbow is here with the betting odds.

The lines started out pretty tight for this one. Back in February, online gambling site FanDuel had the 19-0 (13 KO’s) undefeated Taylor beginning his betting life with a small favored line of -148, and the 18-1 (13 KO’s) Lopez first opening up with a tiny underdog tag of +116. Since then, Josh has pulled away as the betting favorite, and is now rocking a more juiced line of -210. As for Teofimo, he is now positioned with a more lucrative line than before at +162.

Will Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez go the distance?

The betting odds favor this one making it to the scorecards, but not my a bunch. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ can be scooped up with a modest minus line of -138, with a +108 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

Taylor’s has a respectable finishing rate of 68.42%, although four of his last five matches have gone the distance. Even with the decision loss to George Kambosos Jr on his record, Teofimo has an identical finishing rate to Josh’s at 68.42%. Three of Lopez’s last five bouts have gone the distance. Neither man has ever been finished, or known to be chinny, so I can absolutely see this one making it to the final bell. I’m actually surprised this line isn’t a bit wider than it is.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez betting odds

