Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to ER after NBA Finals stunt goes wrong

Conor McGregor shows up in Miami for the NBA finals

Last night, Conor McGregor showed up to the NBA finals in Miami in a fitted red tracksuit that would make every cosplayer of The Flash envious. The camera would pan to him and he would ham it up, fist-bumping this guy, laughing with that one, his slicked back hair highlighting a face that is barely recognizable these days. But at halftime, things took a real turn for the worst.

Miami McGregor in the house for Game 4 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/naZv5E1unT MMA (@espnmma) June 10, 2023

Conor McGregor sleeps Burnie

The Kaseya Center was abuzz with the excitement of the game at halftime as Conor took to center court to promote his cryotherapy pain relief spray. Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, also came out to center court, sporting a giant pair of boxing gloves. The two squared up with Burnie doing a little fancy footwork when McGregor uncorked a left that immediately dropped the mascot. Not satisfied with his work, the former two-division UFC champion followed Burnie to the floor and hammered another punch to seal the deal.

Conor then runs behind as they’re dragging the limp body of the mascot off the court and he’s spraying this anthropomorphic depiction of a fireball with his cryotherapy pain medicine. But poor Burnie was out cold and required a visit to the emergency room (per The Athletic). He was treated with pain medicine and released.

Here’s the video of the incident in Miami last night where a goof between Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat mascot ultimately sent the person playing the mascot to the ER. pic.twitter.com/sDwAIh5MCk June 10, 2023

Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot 😭 pic.twitter.com/86RutVZ9d9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 10, 2023

Does Conor McGregor have impulse control issues?

That’s a legitimate question. McGregor has been involved in numerous scuffles over the years. He’s been known to forcefully exchange water bottles, launch dollies through bus windows, slap phones out of hands, and punch old men, and that’s just scratching the surface. Now we have a skit gone terribly wrong. Is Conor completely off the rails? Let us know in the comments.

