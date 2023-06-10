BKFC 44 full results, video highlights: Kai Stewart wins title fight

Kai Stewart vs. Louie Lopez headlines BKFC 44 | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

BKFC 44 is kicking off today (June 9th) from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana and will capped off with a 145-pound title fight. The 3-0 Kai Stewart will clash with the 3-1 Louie Lopez, and the winner will walk away with gold around their waist.

After their star-studded BKFC 41 event back in April, the promotion can’t help but put on followup events with lesser known names. The good news is that this is bare knuckle boxing, and the action is going to be visceral no matter who is in there.

The start time for the card is 8:00pm ET.

BKFC 44 fight card:

BKFC 44 Main card

Kai Stewart def. Louie Lopez by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46 x2): 145-pound title

Lloyd Mixx def. Dallas Davison by TKO at the end of round 4: 175-pounds

Bryce Henry def. Billy Wagner by TKO at the end of round 3: 165-pounds

Sawyer Depee def. Gabriel Mota by KO at :46 of round 1: 205-pounds

JorDan Christensen def. Kerry Lattimer by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 49-45): 165-pounds

Dorian Long vs. Mark Johnson by KO at 1:59 of round 2

Ryan Ibsen def. Dakota Highpine by TKO at end of round 2: 140-pounds

Brady Meister def. Connor McKenna by TKO at 1:35 of round 2

Prelims

Leo Bercier def. Willie Sears by KO at 1:55 of round 1

Darrick Gates def. Koda Greenwood by KO at 1:20 of round 1

Dre Coles def. David Loureiro by unanimous decision

