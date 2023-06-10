Subscribe
BKFC BKFC 44 MMA News
0

BKFC 44 full results, video highlights: Kai Stewart wins title fight

Check out the live results for tonight's BKFC 44 card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago
BKFC 44 full results, video highlights: Kai Stewart wins title fight
Kai Stewart vs. Louie Lopez headlines BKFC 44 | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

BKFC 44 is kicking off today (June 9th) from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana and will capped off with a 145-pound title fight. The 3-0 Kai Stewart will clash with the 3-1 Louie Lopez, and the winner will walk away with gold around their waist.

After their star-studded BKFC 41 event back in April, the promotion can’t help but put on followup events with lesser known names. The good news is that this is bare knuckle boxing, and the action is going to be visceral no matter who is in there.

The start time for the card is 8:00pm ET. The event can be streamed on FITE.TV. You can also catch the stream via a BKFC account on a whole slew of platforms such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, android, androidtv, chromecast, fire tv, Roku, and Samsung SMART TV. The subscription price for BKFC is $7.99 per month.

BKFC 44 fight card:

BKFC 44 Main card

  • Kai Stewart def. Louie Lopez by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46 x2): 145-pound title
  • Lloyd Mixx def. Dallas Davison by TKO at the end of round 4: 175-pounds
  • Bryce Henry def. Billy Wagner by TKO at the end of round 3: 165-pounds
  • Sawyer Depee def. Gabriel Mota by KO at :46 of round 1: 205-pounds
  • JorDan Christensen def. Kerry Lattimer by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 49-45): 165-pounds
  • Dorian Long vs. Mark Johnson by KO at 1:59 of round 2
  • Ryan Ibsen def. Dakota Highpine by TKO at end of round 2: 140-pounds
  • Brady Meister def. Connor McKenna by TKO at 1:35 of round 2

Prelims

  • Leo Bercier def. Willie Sears by KO at 1:55 of round 1
  • Darrick Gates def. Koda Greenwood by KO at 1:20 of round 1
  • Dre Coles def. David Loureiro by unanimous decision

