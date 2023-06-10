Subscribe
Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson Boxing MMA News
Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson full results, video highlights: Broner wins, Rigondeaux gets KO

Check out the live results for tonight's Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago
Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson headlines this weekend's marquee boxing matchup | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

The Casino Miami in Florida will be the setting this Friday (June 9th) for a marquee boxing matchup that has former multi-divisional champion, Adrien Broner, returning to action after two-years away to take on a relatively unknown contender in Bill Hutchinson.

Broner snagged a unanimous decision over Jovanie Santiago in his last outing in 2021, but went winless in three bouts before that. He first dropped a decision to Mikey Garcia, then he drew even with Jessie Vargas, and finally lost on the scorecards to a 2019 Manny Pacquiao. The polarizing Broner has stated that he has taken time away to focus more on his mental health, and you can’t help but respect that.

Adrien Broner is open about his desire to return to championship status, and for some reason wants to do so under one of boxing’s most infamous promoters in Don King. The road back to the belt will not be an easy one, and the first step will be in the form of Mr. Hutchinson.

The start time for the card is 7:00pm ET, with the main event ring walks happening around 11:00pm-ish ET. The entire event can be streamed via FITE.TV, and the PPV purchase price is $24.99.

Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson fight card:

Main card

  • Adrien Broner def. Bill Hutchinson by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91 x2): Welterweight
  • Ahmed Elbiali def. Rodolfo Gomez Jr by unanimous decision (95-94 x3): Light heavyweight
  • Guillermo Rigondeaux def. Charlie Clemente by KO at 2:47 of round 7: Bantamweight
  • Neslan Machado def. Jonathan Smith by TKO at 2:34 of round 2: Featherweight
  • Brayan Leon def. Jon Kennedy by TKO at 1:09 of round 1
  • Antonio Williams def. Braulio Rodriuez by TKO at 2:21 of round 1: Lightweight
  • Adlay Rodriguez def. Raul Garcia Jr by TKO at 1:48 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Antonio Perez def. Nigel Fennell by unanimous decision: Super lightweight
  • Joshua Clark def. Dorian Bostic by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community.

