Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson full results, video highlights: Broner wins, Rigondeaux gets KO

The Casino Miami in Florida will be the setting this Friday (June 9th) for a marquee boxing matchup that has former multi-divisional champion, Adrien Broner, returning to action after two-years away to take on a relatively unknown contender in Bill Hutchinson.

Broner snagged a unanimous decision over Jovanie Santiago in his last outing in 2021, but went winless in three bouts before that. He first dropped a decision to Mikey Garcia, then he drew even with Jessie Vargas, and finally lost on the scorecards to a 2019 Manny Pacquiao. The polarizing Broner has stated that he has taken time away to focus more on his mental health, and you can’t help but respect that.

Adrien Broner is open about his desire to return to championship status, and for some reason wants to do so under one of boxing’s most infamous promoters in Don King. The road back to the belt will not be an easy one, and the first step will be in the form of Mr. Hutchinson.

The start time for the card is 7:00pm ET, with the main event ring walks happening around 11:00pm-ish ET. The entire event can be streamed via FITE.TV, and the PPV purchase price is $24.99.

Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson fight card:

Main card

Adrien Broner def. Bill Hutchinson by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91 x2): Welterweight

Ahmed Elbiali def. Rodolfo Gomez Jr by unanimous decision (95-94 x3): Light heavyweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux def. Charlie Clemente by KO at 2:47 of round 7: Bantamweight

Neslan Machado def. Jonathan Smith by TKO at 2:34 of round 2: Featherweight

Brayan Leon def. Jon Kennedy by TKO at 1:09 of round 1

Antonio Williams def. Braulio Rodriuez by TKO at 2:21 of round 1: Lightweight

Adlay Rodriguez def. Raul Garcia Jr by TKO at 1:48 of round 1: Welterweight

Antonio Perez def. Nigel Fennell by unanimous decision: Super lightweight

Joshua Clark def. Dorian Bostic by unanimous decision: Lightweight

