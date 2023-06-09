UFC’s new knee-destroyer books next fight

Karine Silva at an official UFC weigh-in | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Fresh off her first-round finish of Ketlen Souza at UFC Vegas 74 this past Saturday, it looks like ‘Killer’ Karine Silva is scheduled for her next assignment. Mike Heck and Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting report that the promotion is finalizing Silva vs. Maryna Moroz for UFC 292, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Aug. 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Silva and Moroz have previously fought, with the latter submitting the former via first-round armbar at XFC International 7 nearly ten years ago.

After amassing a record of 12-4, with all of her wins coming via finish, Karina Silva was invited on to Contender Series. She dazzled with a second-round submission of Qihui Yan and Dana White awarded her a contract. A few months after her successful Contender Series appearance, Silva was paired up against a veteran in Poliana Botelho at UFC Vegas 56 in June. She needed one round to snatch up a guillotine choke, forcing Botelho to tap and giving her the first POTN bonus of her career.

Next up for Silva was a fight with another veteran opponent in Priscila Cachoeira, but that was canceled after ‘Zombie Girl’ missed weight during the official UFC Vegas 71 weigh-ins. The Brazilian waited nearly two months for her next assignment, which came against the aforementioned Souza. In less than two minutes, the former Invicta FC champion found herself on the end of a killer (no pun intended) kneebar.

‘Killer‘ Karine Silva felt ‘sad‘ about recent kneebar win

Though she added another first-round finish to her UFC résumé, Karine Silva said she had ‘mixed feels’ after her knee-destroying win.

“It was very sad to see it,” said Silva at her post-fight press conference (video provided by MMA Junkie). “Of course, we never want to see an injury. We’re there to hit each other. That’s out job, that’s what we do.

“First of all, you never aim to injure your opponent in any injury,” continued Silva. “I’m an athlete. I have been on the other side of having an injury. I understand the time of recovery and everything that goes into it. It’s just very tough. As I was telling [someone else] there in the back, I have this mixed feeling of like I have this joy of the defeat, yet there’s some agony as well. We never want to see that I have nothing against her there’s nothing personal to it. I want her to recover as soon as possible, but it’s just a very complicated feeling.”

Maryna Moroz hopes to rebound with win

After snapping a two-fight skid with decisions against Sabina Mazo and Mayra Bueno Silva, Maryna Moroz has dealt with a series of fight cancelations that left her sidelined for nearly two years. The ‘Iron Lady’ officially returned to the Octagon at UFC 272, where she snagged a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded submission of Mariya Agapova.

Moroz had two more fight cancelations before getting a new one scheduled, this time against Jennifer Maia. The Ukrainian fighter fell short, losing a decision to Maia at UFC Vegas 65 this past November.

The current UFC 292 line-up

With the addition of Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz, UFC 292 has seven confirmed fights. Here is the current line-up:

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O‘Malley

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O‘Malley Strawweight: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos

Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Cody Garbrandt

Mario Bautista vs. Cody Garbrandt Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares Flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to UFC 292 as the become available in the coming months.

