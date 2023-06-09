Jorge Masvidal brags ‘530%’ business boost from ‘alleged’ assault

Jorge Masvidal talks to media before UFC 287. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Don’t try to catch Jorge Masvidal out about his ongoing court case with Colby Covington. The recently retired UFC title contender was supposed to back in court on May 22nd for the next leg of his trial over an alleged assault in March of last year. However, from the sound of things in a recent interview, nothing has been resolved as of yet.

The incident in question took place outside of the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, with Covington claiming that a masked man he identified as Masvidal ran up on him as he was leaving the premises, striking him twice. Apart from initial reports that Covington had broken teeth and an abrasion to his wrist, the MMA Masters talent has since claimed that he suffered a ‘brain injury’ as a result of the altercation.

Jorge Masvidal sat down with Jake Paul to talk about the case

On a recent episode of Jake Paul’s ‘BS w/ Jake Paul’ podcast, Masvidal sat down to talk about past beef, UFC fight pay, the future, and his court case with Covington. According to ‘Gamebred’ not only was he never there, but he hasn’t even been banned from the restaurant, since the alleged incident brought in so much business.

“That’s ‘allegedly,'” Masvidal joked when asked about the incident. “Allegedly this, allegedly that, because I wasn’t even there, you know? They’re saying a lot of sh-t, bro. No, I wasn’t even there, man!”

“No, that dude loves me, actually,” Masvidal continued when asked if he was banned from the restaurant. “I ran into him the other night, because—I’ve run into him a couple times—and he was like, ‘Man! Since that freakin’ little rumor that, allegedly, you were there, reservations went through the roof.’ Like, 530%, he said. And I was like, ‘I would love to take these nice vibes you’re giving me, but that was “allegedly,” we both know.’ And he was like, ‘I know, man. But still!'”



“They were doing great before, but he said, after that pshooo!”

Masvidal has no plans to reconcile with Covington

Former teammates, former roommates and former friends, Covington and Masvidal first fell out over claims that Covington skipped out on paying a mutual coach both fighters used, after winning his interim UFC welterweight title in 2018. That prompted a war of words between the men, that only got worse when the UFC booked them to fight one another a few years later. When asked about Covington now, beyond the scope of their court case, Masvidal didn’t mince words.

“He’s a bitch. And if he were here right now, he’d run the f-ck out,” Masvidal said. “That dude, me and him? We’ll never be cool, because he brought up my kids in numerous situations, brought up things from my life. And that motherf-cker lived on my couch for like 8 months. He had one or two pro fights, broke his hand, couldn’t afford rent. I was already 20 fights in the game.

“My f-cking apartment, you’re staying on my f-cking couch, and then to sell a PPV you’re talking sh-t to me? That’s crazy, dog. You a bitch, you know what I’m saying? That shows the type of person you are and the whole world knows it. Then, on top of that, ripped off my coach for the 5% you owed him per fight. When he finally made the check, instead of paying out my coach, what’d he do? Pshoo, skipped out of town. F-ck you twice, motherf-cker. That’s my coach.”

