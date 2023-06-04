UFC Vegas 74: hot takes, possible next fights, and reactions to the overall event

UFC Vegas 74: Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi UFC Fight Night went down Saturday, June 3, 2023

Join us after UFC Vegas 74: ‘Kara-France vs. Albazi’ wraps up…

for our 6th Round Post-Fight Show, hosted by resident Bloody Elbow Fight Analysts, Zane Simon and his cohort, Eddie Mercado. The guys will recap all the action that just went down between UFC Flyweight top contenders, Kai Kara-France (No.4) and Amir Albazi (No.7), complete with hot takes, possible next fights and reactions to the overall UFC Vegas 74 event.

BONUS CONTENT

The guys will be recording audio after the shows usually wrap up. Zane and Eddie have implemented a new ‘numerical star rating system’ for reviewing the bouts on the card during these segments, which is highly entertaining. We will have the audio free and audio bonus shows both up for you during the night on Saturday.

On Sunday you can get an enhanced premium video package, with the bonus star rating segment attached, right on our substack for our paid subscribers only, all of the content in just one click. All you need to do is join us at BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com, share your email with us (so we can notify you when new shows drop), and pledge your support to our podcast team — so we can keep bringing the shows to you, especially in video (video will air LIVE on the BE YouTube Channel for PPV events, immediately after our Live PBP Watch Parties).

What Transpired?

This 13-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet sub, and eight hard-fought decisions, two split. Post-Fight performance bonuses for UFC Vegas 74 were awarded to: Muhammad Naimov and Jim Miller. Fight of the Night for this event went to: ‘Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda’.

UFC Vegas 74: ‘Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi’ Fight Card & Results

Main Card | SAT. MAY 20

DIVISION/BOUT/RECORDS RESULTS 13. 125lbs – Amir Albazi (17-1) DEF. Kai Kara-France (24-11) split decision (48-47×2 Albazi; 48-47 Kara-France) 12. 115lbs – Alex Caceres (21-13) DEF. Daniel Pineda (28-15) unanimous decision (29-28×3) 11. 185lbs – Jim Miller (36-17) DEF. Jesse Butler (12-5) KO (left hand) at 0:23 of Round 1 10. 120lbs – Tim Elliott (19-12-1) DEF. Victor Altamirano (12-3) unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28) 9. 170lbs – Karine Silva (16-4) DEF. Ketlen Souza (13-4) submission (kneebar) at 1:35 of Round 1 8. 155lbs – Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7) DEF. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-4-1) split decision (29-28×2; 29-28 Abubakar) Official UFC Vegas 74 Scorecards

Prelims Card

DIVISION/BOUT/RECORDS RESULTS 7. 155lbs – Daniel Santos (11-2) DEF. Johnny Munoz Jr (12-3) unanimous decision (29-27×3) 6. 115lbs – Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) DEF. Andrei Arlovski (34-22) TKO (right hand) at 3:17 of Round 2 5. 170lbs – John Castañeda (20-6 DEF. Muin Gafurov (18-5) unanimous decision (29-27×3) 4. 265lbs – Muhammad Naimov (9-2) DEF. Jamie Mullarkey (16-6) TKO (right hook & punches) at 2:59 of Round 2 3. 155lbs – Elise Reed (7-3) DEF. Jinh Yu Frey (11-9) unanimous decision (29-28×3) 2. 125lbs – Da’Mon Blackshear (13-5-1) DEF. Luan Lacerda (12-3) TKO (strikes) at 3:54 of Round 2 1. 170lbs – Philipe Lins (17-5) DEF. Maxim Grishin (32-10-2) unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Zane’s Picks

Here are Zane’s picks from the UFC Vegas 74 MMA Vivisection Main Card & Prelims shows earlier this week:

Main Card Picks Prelims Card Picks 13. Kara-France 7. Zaleski 12. Caceres 6. Castaneda 11. Miller 5. Arlovski 10. Elliott 4. Santos 9. Silva 3. Reed 8. Mullarkey 2. Lacerda 1. Lins

Follow Your Hosts

Please follow Zane (@TheZaneSimon) and Eddie (@TheEddieMercado) on Twitter; follow us as @BloodyElbow on twitter, facebook, instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Our Podcasts Have a New Home

Bloody Elbow Podcasts on Substack is your place for all the BE shows you love, like ‘The 6th Round Post-Fight Show’, ‘The MMA Vivisections’, ‘The MMA Depressed-Us’, ‘The MMA Bunker’, ‘MMA Tête-À-Tête’, ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ‘The Hey Not The Face! Podcast’, and more.

Our BE Podcast Network is 100% listener-supported, meaning paid subscriptions help make sure these shows continue to run. So, please support our team by joining us for bonus content and bonus podcasts on Substack today.

Other Places to Find Our Shows

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow. Thank you for tuning in to this Bloody Elbow Podcast Network Production. Subscribe at BloodyElbowPodcastSubstack.com; give us your email and receive instant notifications when your favorite shows drop – directly into your inbox.

In addition to our Substack, you can still find our shows on the following platforms: AMAZON MUSIC, AntennaPod, Apple Podcasts, audible, Castaway/Castaway2, Castbox, Chartable, DownCast, Google Podcasts, iCatcher!, iHeartRadio, iVoox, Listen Notes, Luminary Podcasts, MOON.FM, MMApodcast, Muck Rack, Overcast, Pandora, PlayerFM, PlayPodcast.net, Pocket Casts, PodbayFM, PodBean, Podcast Addict, Podcast App, Podcast Republic, Podchaser, Podkicker Pro, Podtail, Podvine, RSS Radio, Simplecast, SoundCloud, Spotify, Stitcher, Substack, ThisMMALife, & TuneIn!

Listen on Our SoundCloud

Share this story

About the author