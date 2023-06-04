UFC Fight Night video: Amir Albazi steals split decision from Kai Kara-France in main event

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire / Louis Grasse

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi just wrapped up from the underwhelming APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and was capped off with the promotion’s #7 ranked flyweight, Amir Albazi, snagging a controversial split decision over the #3 ranked 125-pounder, Kai Kara-France. This was close, but it might even be a robbery.

There were a couple of moments where Albazi had Kai in some hot water on the ground, but Kara-France did a superb job with his grappling defense to get the fight back into his wheelhouse. Kara-France landed more strikes throughout, and did more damage, but somehow didn’t get the win. How did you score the UFC Fight Night main event?

How did the Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi play out?

Albazi was looking to pressure right away, steadily pushing Kara-France backwards to the fence. Kai was able to fend off the initial takedown threat from Albazi, and returned to open space to pump his jab and land some leg kicks. It was a rather close round, and it ended with an impromptu faceoff before the fighters returned to their corners.

The volume remained on the side of Kara-France in the second round. Albazi was still pressuring, but wasn’t throwing with the same frequency as Kai. Amir went to his grappling in the third, and after a lengthy struggle, he was finally able to pin Kara-France on the canvas. After enduring a close RNC attempt, Kai pulled a Houdini and escaped into top position to land some punishing elbows before the bell.

Kara-France stayed on the gas to kick off the fourth frame. He was tripling up on his jab and seemed to have a bit more pep in his step. Around the midpoint of the round, Amir went back to his wrestling, but Kai again refused to concede the takedown. The final round saw some urgency from Kara-France. He was sticking with his jab and picking at Albazi from range. Albazi found a way to clinch up, but again struggled to with the takedown defense of Kai.

UFC Fight Night highlights

After a big win tonight, @AmirAlbazi makes his case for a title shot 🏆 #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/u3wnWwqnYe — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Listen in as Bruce reads the split decision for…… #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/ffPpeQz4CY — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

15 minutes down!



📝 What are those scorecards looking like headed into main event rounds? #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/qriOzRk27W — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Adding some spice to this main event 🌶



Round 2️⃣ starting now! #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/Fk3n85DOWl — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi quick results

Main card

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight

Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Prelims

Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight

John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight

Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight

Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author