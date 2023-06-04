UFC Fight Night bonuses: Jim Miller destroys Jesse Butler in 23 seconds

Jim Miller at weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 74 | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Jim Miller was one of four post-fight bonuses winners after UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi / UFC Vegas 74 this past Saturday.

Jim Miller needed 23 seconds to put away Jesse Butler at UFC Fight Night: Albazi vs Kara-France

Performance of the Night: Welcome to the UFC, Muhammad Naimov! The former Contender Series competitor accepted a short-notice fight against Jamie Mullarkey and gave us a highlight-reel finish with a picture-perfect punch. As Mullarkey moved forward and changed levels, the Tajikistan fighter responded with a right hand that sent Mullarkey to the canvas. Naimov followed with some ground-and-pound, which was enough for referee Herb Dean. Though this fight was at lightweight, Naimov used his time on the microphone to set up his next at featherweight, warning some top names that included current and former champions Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Ambitious!

Performance of the Night: Jim Miller did Jim Miller things and delivered a nasty KO of Jesse Butler. The UFC newcomer agreed to fight the UFC veteran on two days’ notice, and well, he found out there are levels to this. Miller crushed Butler with a straight left hand that sent him to the canvas. A follow-up left slept him, and that was it! And by it, I mean the fastest finish of his UFC career (23 seconds!). Get Jim Miller on UFC 300, please.

Fight of the Night: Give a round of applause to Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda for their all-action affair. Each fighter had their moments, with ‘Bruce Leeroy’ hurting Pineda and the ‘Pit’ spamming takedown after takedown on Caceres. In the end, Caceres did enough for the unanimous decision, but he and Pineda deserve recognition for this fight. It was the definition of fun.

Full UFC Vegas 74 Results:

Main Card:

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO (punch) at 0:23 of Round 1

Tim Elliott def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza by submission (kneebar) at 1:45 of Round 1

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card:

Daniel Santos def. Johnny Muñoz Jr. by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO (punches) at 3:17 of Round 2

John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (punches) at 2:59 Round 2

Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO (punches) at 3:54 of Round 2

Phillipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

