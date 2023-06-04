Controversy! – UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi full results, video highlights

IMAGO Images / Zuma wire / Louis Grasse

Join us tonight (June 3rd) for the UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi card, which is happening from their tired old APEX facility. Top-10 flyweights will grace the main event when UFC’s #3 ranked 125-pounder, Kai Kara-France, gets busy with the #7 ranked, Amir Albazi. This is a former interim title challenger coming off of a loss in Kai, taking on a surging contender in Amir, who is on a lethal five-fight winning streak.

The co-main event of the evening promises to be a boat-load of excitement when two longtime veterans in Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda mix it up. We’re talking 31-years of professional MMA experience shared between the two. No matter where this match goes, each man will have a deep pool of crafty tricks to pull from. This should be intersting!

The prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+. That will seamlessly melt right into the regular main card, which will kick off at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT. Who remembers that one weird phase the UFC went through back in the day where they made us navigate three different channels just to watch one fight card? I’m glad those days are gone, but I’m not sure my wounds have fully healed.

Full UFC fight card

Main card

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight

Tim Elliot def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Flyweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight

Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Prelims

Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight

John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight

Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight

Ground and pound that takes him OUT 😳



Da’Mon Blackshear with the finish at #UFCVegas74! pic.twitter.com/fkB8ogpuu9 — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2023

Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC fight night coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author