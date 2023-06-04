Controversy! – UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi full results, video highlights

Jump to
Join us tonight (June 3rd) for the UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi card, which is happening from their tired old APEX facility. Top-10 flyweights will grace the main event when UFC’s #3 ranked 125-pounder, Kai Kara-France, gets busy with the #7 ranked, Amir Albazi. This is a former interim title challenger coming off of a loss in Kai, taking on a surging contender in Amir, who is on a lethal five-fight winning streak.
The co-main event of the evening promises to be a boat-load of excitement when two longtime veterans in Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda mix it up. We’re talking 31-years of professional MMA experience shared between the two. No matter where this match goes, each man will have a deep pool of crafty tricks to pull from. This should be intersting!
The prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+. That will seamlessly melt right into the regular main card, which will kick off at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT. Who remembers that one weird phase the UFC went through back in the day where they made us navigate three different channels just to watch one fight card? I’m glad those days are gone, but I’m not sure my wounds have fully healed.
Full UFC fight card
Main card
- Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight
- Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight
- Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight
- Tim Elliot def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Flyweight
- Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight
- Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight
Prelims
- Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
- Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight
- John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
- Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight
- Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight
- Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight
- Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight
