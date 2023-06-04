‘Nah bro, f–k yous’ – Pros react, disagree with Albazi’s close split decision win vs. Kara-France at UFC main event

Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
0

Amir Albazi defeated Kai-Kara France at UFC Vegas 74. On Twitter, pro fighters did not agree with the scorecards.

By: Lucas Rezende | 18 hours ago
IMAGO / Zuma Wire / Louis Grasse

Amir Albazi is getting a step up in competition soon. After going five rounds against Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74, the ‘Prince’ scored an impressive split decision victory that may have left a few pundits and fans surprised with the result.

Most pro fighters did not agree with the result

On Twitter, pro fighters showed differing opinions on the result. While welterweight Belal Muhammad was proud of Albazi and agreed with the result, several others, such as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya thought Kara-France had done enough to deserve the victory.

UFC Vegas 74 quick results

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight

Tim Elliot def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Flyweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight

Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight

John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight

Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight

Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight

Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

