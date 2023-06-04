‘Nah bro, f–k yous’ – Pros react, disagree with Albazi’s close split decision win vs. Kara-France at UFC main event

IMAGO / Zuma Wire / Louis Grasse

Amir Albazi is getting a step up in competition soon. After going five rounds against Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74, the ‘Prince’ scored an impressive split decision victory that may have left a few pundits and fans surprised with the result.

Most pro fighters did not agree with the result

On Twitter, pro fighters showed differing opinions on the result. While welterweight Belal Muhammad was proud of Albazi and agreed with the result, several others, such as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya thought Kara-France had done enough to deserve the victory.

Amir needs to low kick more — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

Man that choke was close — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

3-2 Kara France that’s the score #UFCVegas74 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023

🔥🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾 — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) June 4, 2023

KKF got that dog in him #UFCFightNight — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 4, 2023

What? 👀 no fricken way — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 4, 2023

Nah bro…

Fuck yous!!! June 4, 2023

Well then… — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 4, 2023

Let’s gooo in ur face @darrentill2 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

Don’t even want to say it but deez Judges man 🤷‍♂️ — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 4, 2023

Poor Kai. Had him winning that fight. — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) June 4, 2023

Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

UFC Vegas 74 quick results

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight

Tim Elliot def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Flyweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight

Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight

John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight

Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight

Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight

