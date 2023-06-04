‘Nah bro, f–k yous’ – Pros react, disagree with Albazi’s close split decision win vs. Kara-France at UFC main event

Jump to
Amir Albazi is getting a step up in competition soon. After going five rounds against Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74, the ‘Prince’ scored an impressive split decision victory that may have left a few pundits and fans surprised with the result.
Most pro fighters did not agree with the result
On Twitter, pro fighters showed differing opinions on the result. While welterweight Belal Muhammad was proud of Albazi and agreed with the result, several others, such as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya thought Kara-France had done enough to deserve the victory.
UFC Vegas 74 quick results
Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight
Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight
Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight
Tim Elliot def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Flyweight
Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight
Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight
Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight
John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight
Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight
Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight
Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Subscribe to our Substack!
About the author