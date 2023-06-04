Grappling Report: 2023 IBJJF World Championships colored belt results; Miyao, Canuto win Master International

Gabi Garcia accuses her husband of abuse

One of the most successful female BJJ competitors of all time, Gabi Garcia, just publicly accused her estranged of husband of both abuse and fraud on social media. Garcia has achieved amazing things over the course of her grappling career, including winning 6 IBJJF world championship gold medals. She also became the second person in ADCC history to win four gold medals, and she remains the only woman to ever achieve that feat.

When she opened up about the breakdown of her relationship with Bruno Almeida, she revealed that she was allegedly the victim of physical abuse. Not only that, but she claimed that Almeida has stolen from her and has even made threats against her life. This is actually the latest in a series of similar events, as fellow BJJ world champion and professional MMA fighter Mackenzie Dern also alleged that she was the victim of abuse in recent weeks.

ONE Fight Night 12 stars Garry Tonon and an elite BJJ match

Grappling fans have a lot to look forward to on July 14th, 2023 as several elite BJJ black belts will be competing at ONE Fight Night 12. The first announcement for the event was a submission grappling match between two old foes in the women’s strawweight division. Tammi Musumeci and Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin will be competing at the event, with Alequin no doubt eager for revenge after she lost two decisions to Musumeci in the past.

Alongside that, Garry Tonon will also be competing at the event as he inches closer to a second chance at the promotion’s featherweight MMA title. After getting back in the win column earlier in the year Tonon will now be facing another of the top five in his division, Shamil Gasanov. It’ll be a tough challenge for Tonon as Gasanov is an undefeated Russian prospect, but the winner here will likely put themselves next in line for a title-shot.

Top competitors step on the mats at IBJJF Master International – North America

The IBJJF Master International – North America Championship served as something of a prelude to the IBJJF World Championship, with several elite grapplers taking to the mats. As the tournament is reserved specifically for those over the age of 30, some of the black belts competing would have been at the world championships just a few years ago. Paulo Miyao in particular was in fine form, winning gold in the Master 1 light-featherweight division.

Jaime Canuto notched up even more victories, winning gold at middleweight and in the absolute division at Master 1. Josh Hinger also left with two gold medals at Master 3, winning the medium-heavyweight division and the absolute shortly after that. One of the most popular names competing at the event was legendary coral belt Wellington ‘Megaton’ Dias, who also won his weight and the absolute at Master 6 before entering the world championship with the adult competitors later in the week.

The future looks bright at IBJJF Worlds 2023

The IBJJF World Championship 2023 is well underway and while most of the attention will be on the black belt divisions, the colored belts competing before that will make up the next generation of elite competitors. Art of Jiu-Jitsu prodigy Cole Abate won gold in the lightweight brown belt division and his teammate Shelby Murphey achieved the same success at roosterweight, getting her black belt on the podium after winning.

She wasn’t the only fresh black belt either, as ATOS brown belt Rafael Silveira was promoted after winning at middleweight and Fight Sports competitor Kauane Ramos da Silva was promoted after winning double gold. There was plenty of top prospects in action in the lower belt divisions too, with Helena Crevar winning double gold at Juvenile 1 blue belt and Andre Galvao’s daughter Sarah being promoted to purple belt after winning double gold at Juvenile 2.

