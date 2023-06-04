Claressa Shields shuts out Maricela Cornejo! – Full results and video highlights

Jump to
Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo
The undisputed middleweight champion, Claressa Shields returns home to Detroit Saturday night, June 3, 2023, to fight Maricela Cornejo.
This bout was originally booked as Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels. So, no. 1 ranked middleweight WBC, WBO and IBF contender, Maricela Cornejo, was a late replacement after Gabriels failed drug tests and was forced to pull out. Promoter, Salt Promotions made the change when the results of the May 2, 2023 VADA tests done as part of the WBC Clean Boxer Program came to light.
Claressa Shields, the self-professed GWOAT, is headed into this bout coming off a knockout victory in the first round over Sheila Cunha, in March. Boxing aficionados consider this match up to be a huge step up for Shields, despite being the two-time Olympic gold medalist being the clear favorite.
The 28-year-old Shields (13-0, 2KOs) avenged her only amateur defeat last year in October, when she won the WBO Middleweight Title from Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in the UK. The Flint-native’s last fight in her home state of Michigan came in March, 2021, as she bested Marie Eve Dicaire to become undisputed super welterweight world champion; her second undisputed distinction after originally unifying all the middleweight titles with a victory over then unbeaten Christina Hammer back in 2019.
“I told my team to get me the best… Cornejo is a tall, tough Mexican full of pride who’s in great shape and wants to beat me. She’s ranked number one. That’s exactly what I want for my Detroit homecoming and for my fans around the world. I’m looking forward to a great performance.”~ Undisputed Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields
Possible next fights for Shields if she is victorious tonight, include a highly anticipated rematch with Savannah Marshall depending on the victor of her bout against Shield’s buddy, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, or perhaps a showdown with Natasha Jonas could be next. Other options her promoter has his eye on include Cecilia Braekus, stating “Cecilia is a big fight for her, she’s a legend and Claressa is the new legend. For both of them to meet I think would be very significant.”
“When Shields faced a Mexican in the cage, she lost. Now she will lose to a Mexican in the boxing ring… I just finished an amazing fight camp and am in the best, strongest physical and mental shape of my life. My team in Vegas has sharpened me like a knife for this moment. On June 3, I will become Undisputed Champion!”~ No. 1 Ranked Contender Maricela Cornejo
The Washington native, currently fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada has been under the tutelage of renowned trainer Ismael Salas. Maricela Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) is entering the ring for this event on a three-fight win streak. Most recently, she stopped Sheila Cunha in the first round in March.
This isn’t the 36-year-olds first time challenging for a title shot. Cornejo has previously gone after world titles at middleweight and super middleweight, including a couple of close decision losses to undisputed super middleweight champion, Franchon Crew Dezurn in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Her first world title shot came in only her sixth professional contest, narrowly defeating Kali Reis in April 2016 by a controversial split decision.
Ardreal Holmes Jr. vs. Wendy Toussaint
Before Claressa Shields meets Maricela Cornejo, Flint’s undefeated rising 154-pound, 28-year-old contender, Ardreal ‘Bossman’ Holmes Jr. will be facing off against once-beaten New Yorker, Wendy Toussaint in a 10-round battle for the USBA Super Welterweight title. Holmes Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs) was a 2016 U.S. Olympic alternate. This 6’2″ southpaw scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Chicago’s only once-beaten Vernon Brown (then 13-1) last March, 2022. He went on to score a split-decision triumph over then undefeated New Yorker, Ismael Villarreal (then 12-0), February of this year.
Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs), originally fro Haiti, hails from Huntington, New York, but is known in the run as ‘Haitian Fire’. The 31-year-old, 5’10.5″ pugilist is known for having the distinction of being the primary sparring partner for former WBO World Light Heavyweight Champ, Joe Smith, Jr.. A year ago this month, Wendy took a near-shutout unanimous decision over then 15-4-1, Asinia Byfield.
Other Notable Bouts on the Card
Grand Rapids, Michigan’s own undefeated, Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs), will be squaring off against Atlanta-based, Antonio Todd (14-7-1, 7 KOs), over eight rounds for the WBC Americas Silver Middleweight Championship.
Four of Michigan’s top prospects will be showcased as undercard action, including Dearborn’s Da’Velle Smith taking on Kahydlian Woods, Grand Rapids’ Joshua Pagan going up against Ronnell Burnett, another Grand Rapids native would be the aforementioned Hicks, and finally one more boy from Dearborn, Gheith Karim tangling with Detroit’s own Marlon Harrington.
“Saturday, June 3 will be a night to remember from the opening bell, all the way until the world championship main event.” “The card will feature local talent with world class potential fighting in their most significant fights live on DAZN from Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. Detroit legends like Tommy Hearns and Hilmer Kenty will be looking on at ringside as these contenders will be fighting their most challenging opponents and hoping to prove that they are next in line to continue the elite pedigree of this legendary boxing city.”~ Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions
Live Results and Highlights
Main Card Results and Highlights:
Main Event Title Bout: CLARESSA SHIELDS DEF. Maricela Cornejo
- Unanimous Decision (100-89, 100-90, 100-90)
For Shields’ IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s world middleweight titles / 10 rounds
Here’s a snippet from DAZN‘s round notes:
- ROUND TEN: Tenth and final round — here we go. Shields is measuring Cornejo up and trying to unload on a fight-ending shot. She’s swinging and missing but cranks up the pressure over the last 20 seconds and lands both to the body and face. Shutout complete in another dominant outing from the undisputed champ. (10-9 Shields, 100-90 Shields)
- ROUND NINE: Less action this round but one that still had Shields placing her punches wherever she wants with little to no resistance from Cornejo. (10-9 Shields, 90-81 Shields)
- ROUND EIGHT: Good mix of body punches and head hunting from Shields there before pressuring with a barrage of shots during the waning seconds. (10-9 Shields, 80-72 Shields)
THE CHAMP IS HERE!
Co-Main Event: ARDREAL HOLMES DEF. Wendy Toussaint
- Decision, Technical Split (Cut caused by head clash)
(77-74 Holmes, 77-74 Toussaint, 76-75 Holmes)
Accidental headbutt results in forehead gash to Toussaint,
ref. stoppage at 1:54 of Rd 8/10
junior middleweight
Title Fight: JOSEPH HICKS, JR. DEF. Antonio Todd
- Unanimous Decision (80-72×3)
For the WBC Americas Silver Middleweight Championship
8 round middleweight bout / Hicks: Grand Rapids, MI native
Undercard Results and Highlights:
- MARLON HARRINGTON DEF. Gheith Mohammed via KO/TKO at 0:46 of Rd 1/8
Light middleweight
- JOSHUA JAMES PAGAN DEF. Ronnell Burnett via Corner Stoppage (towel) at 2:59 of Rd 3/6
Super lightweight, 6 rounds
- DA’VELLE SMITH DEF. Kahydlian Woods via KO/TKO at 3:00 of Rd 1/6
Middleweight, 6 rounds
- SARAH LIEGMANN DEF. Carisse Brown via Majority Decision
Women’s featherweight, 6 rounds
- VERNON WEBBER DEF. Fern. Rod. Simoes de Almeida via KO/TKO (Straight Right) at 2:49 of Rd 2/6
Cruiserweight, 6 rounds
Tale of the Tape
Headlining this FITE event from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, USA: Claressa Shields will go toe-to-toe with Maricela Cornejo for WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA, The Ring and WBF Female titles, in a 10-round middleweight clash.
|CLARESSA SHIELDS
VS.
MARICELA CORNEJO
|CLARESSA
‘T-REX’
SHIELDS
|MARICELA
‘LA DIVA’
CORNEJO
|NATIONALITY
|Flint, Michigan, USA
|Prosser, Washington, USA
|FIGHTING OUT OF
|Flint, MI
|Las Vegas, NV
|GYM
|Jackson Wink MMA
|Ismael Salas
|PRO RECORD AT FIGHT
|13-0-0 (2 KOs)
|16-5-0 (6 KOs)
|PRO CAREER LENGTH
|6 Years
|10 Years
|LAST FIVE FIGHTS
|W W W W W
|W W W L L
|BETTING ODDS
|-5000 (Huge Favorite)
|+1600 (Huge Underdog)
|TITLE
|WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA, The Ring Female
(Middleweight Champion)
|Challenger
|AGE AT FIGHT
|28 years, 2 months, 2 weeks, 3 days
|36 years, 1 month, 2 weeks, 4 days
|DIVISION
|Middleweight (160lbs/72,57kg)
|Middleweight (160lbs/72,57kg)
|LATEST WEIGHT
|155.8 lbs (70,7 kgs)
|155.0 lbs (70,3 kgs)
|HEIGHT
|5’8″ (173cm)
|5’10” (178cm)
|REACH
|68″ (173cm)
|72″ (183cm)
|STANCE
|orthodox
|orthodox
|KNOCKOUT %
|15%
|37%
|ADVANTAGES
|Current world champ, undisputed world
champ, Won 1st title def current world
champ, no losses, younger, favorite
|long arms, more years pro, more pro
fights, no KO losses, less inactive days
|INACTIVE
|231 days
|70 days
|LAST BOUT
|15 Oct 2022 DEF Savannah Marshall UD
|25 Mar 2023 DEF Sheila Cunha TKO
Start time and date
Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo airs tonight live around the world. It is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Saturday, June 3rd., 2023). Staged at the Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan, USA. Ring walks for the main event are (approx.) 11 p.m. ET / 4 a. m. PT. Times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card.
Tickets
Tickets for the Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo event at the Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan, are available here, ranging from $24USD – $288USD. Doors at the venue will open on fight day approximately one hour prior to event time. This is subject to change.
Price
In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK yo get a monthly subscription for £7.99.
Where to stream
Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo is available to stream on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (except Australia and New Zealand).
It should be noted, if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
|MOBILE DEVICES
|TV & STREAMING DEVICES
|GAME CONSOLES
|iPhone
|Amazon Fire TV
|Playstation 4
|iPad
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|Playstation 5
|Android Phones
|Android TV
|XBox One
|Android Tablets
|Apple TV
|XBox Series X | S
|Amazon Fire Tablet
|Comcast. xfinity.
|Xfinity Flex
|Google Chromecast
|X1 TV Box
|LG Smart TV
|Oculus Go
|Panasonic Smart TV
|Roku
|Samsung Smart TV
|Sony Smart TV
Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo Full Fight Card
|DIVISION
|ROUNDS
|FIGHTER # 1
|FIGHTER # 2
|NOTES
|middleweight
(160lbs)
|10 x 2
|Claressa Shields
(13-0-0)
|Maricela Cornejo
(16-5-0)
|WBC Female World,
WBO Female World,
IBF Female World,
WBA Female World,
The Ring Female,
World Boxing
Federation World
Shields: Flint, MI native
|junior
middleweight
(154lbs)
|10 x 3
|Ardreal Holmes, Jr.
(13-0-0)
|Wendy Toussaint
(14-1-0)
|middleweight
(160lbs)
|8 x 3
|Antonio Todd
(14-7-0, 7 KOs)
|Joseph Hicks
(6-0-0, 3 KOs)
|For the WBC Americas
Silver Middleweight
Championship…
Hicks: Grand Rapids,
MI native
|super
welterweight
(154lbs)
|8 x 3
|Marlon Harrington
(8-1-0)
|Gheith Karim
(9-0-0)
|super
lightweight
(140lbs)
|6 x 3
|Ronnell Burnett
(9-0-0)
|Joshua James Pagan
(6-0-0)
|Pagan: Grand Rapids,
MI native
|middleweight
(160lbs)
|6 x 3
|Da’Velle Smith
(5-0-0)
|Kahydlian Woods
(4-0-0)
|Smith: Dearborn,
MI native
|cruiserweight
(200lbs)
|6 x 3
|Vernon Webber
(8-0-0)
|Fernando Rodrigo
Simoes de Almeida
(10-8-0)
|featherweight
(126lbs)
|6 x 2
|Sarah Liegmann
(7-0-0)
|Carisse Brown
(7-4-0)
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary for Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo will be available here on Bloody Elbow.
