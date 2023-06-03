UFC newcomer flubs USADA onboarding, suspended for two years even before debut

UFC newcomer suspended by USADA | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

UFC newcomer José Henrique has received a two-year sanction from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for violating its policy. On Thursday, USADA announced a recently collected out-of-competition test from Henrique turned up positive for two metabolites of nandrolone — 19-norandrosterone and 19-noretiocholanolone. Per USADA officials, “Nandrolone and other 19-norsteroids are non-specified substances in the class of anabolic agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC prohibited list.”

UFC newcomer flubbed USADA onboarding process

The UFC newcomer in Henrique was given a two-year sanction because he failed to declare the use of the substances during the onboarding process.

“Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are required to declare prohibited substances they have used in the previous 12 months,” said USADA in a statement. “An athlete who makes such declaration will not be deemed to have committed a violation but, depending on the substance, may be required to refrain from competition for a period of at least six months and provide at least two negative samples. [Henrique] did not declare the use of nandrolone and/or other 19-norsteroids on his onboarding declaration forms.”

You can read the full statement here. At this time, Henrique has yet to address his sanction.

Henrique signed with the promotion earlier this year

After five consecutive wins, José Henrique was invited onto Contender Series, where he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Yusaku Kinoshita this past August. ‘Canela’ returned to the win column at Shooto Brasil 115 with a third-round TKO of Alan Silva in February. A month after, Henrique announced he signed a four-fight contract with the UFC (H/T Joao Baptista of Sherdog).

“Living everything I ever dreamed of,” wrote UFC newcomer Henrique on Instagram. “Thank you my god, you are so wonderful in my life. Today I can say that I am the youngest [fighter] signed by the UFC. The dream came true, my eternal gratitude to everyone who helped me get here. Master [Andre Pederneiras] thank you for making this dream come true. Without you, none of this would be possible. Thank you to my family for everything. For those who discredited me, I’m at the biggest event in the world.”

Henrique had yet to schedule his first UFC fight. After accepting this two-year sanction, he can do so on March 8, 2025.

