UFC Fight Night video: 39-year-old Jim Miller bags sinister KO in just 23 seconds

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi is in progress from the dusty APEX facility in Las Vegas, and longtime MMA veteran Jim Miller just picked up his 25th promotional win with a 23-second knockout of short-notice newcomer, Jesse Butler. At 39-years-of-age, Jim is sitting with the second most finishes in UFC history at 17, and seems to still have plenty left in the tank.

The fight started and Butler went right at Miller with hard combos. Miller remained composed and pressed forward behind his own boxing. Butler swung wild, then a hefty counter left hand from Jim knocked him out, but the Octagon cage was holding him up. Miller was right there bringing a followup left haymaker on an already out Jesse to lay him out on the canvas with a leg folded backwards. This is by far the most violent finish of Jim’s lengthy career. HOLY SMOKES!!

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi quick results

Main card

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight

Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Prelims

Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight

John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight

Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight

Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight

