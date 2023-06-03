Subscribe
MMA News UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
UFC Fight Night video: 39-year-old Jim Miller bags sinister KO in just 23 seconds

By: Eddie Mercado | 20 hours ago
UFC Fight Night video: 39-year-old Jim Miller bags sinister KO in just 23 seconds
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi is in progress from the dusty APEX facility in Las Vegas, and longtime MMA veteran Jim Miller just picked up his 25th promotional win with a 23-second knockout of short-notice newcomer, Jesse Butler. At 39-years-of-age, Jim is sitting with the second most finishes in UFC history at 17, and seems to still have plenty left in the tank.

The fight started and Butler went right at Miller with hard combos. Miller remained composed and pressed forward behind his own boxing. Butler swung wild, then a hefty counter left hand from Jim knocked him out, but the Octagon cage was holding him up. Miller was right there bringing a followup left haymaker on an already out Jesse to lay him out on the canvas with a leg folded backwards. This is by far the most violent finish of Jim’s lengthy career. HOLY SMOKES!!

Main card

  • Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight
  • Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight
  • Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight
  • Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight
  • Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Prelims

  • Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
  • Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight
  • John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
  • Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight
  • Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight
  • Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight
  • Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight

Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

