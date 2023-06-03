UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi fight card, start time, how to watch (UPDATED)

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi headlines this weekend's UFC Fight Night card | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi is staying in Las Vegas tonight (June 3rd), and will be headlined by a top-tier flyweight tilt between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The UFC’s #3 ranked 125-pounder in Kara-France is trying to get back into the win column following last year’s liver kick loss to Brandon Moreno in their vacant interim title fight. As for the UFC’s #7 ranked Albazi, he has won all-four of his UFC fights so far, while producing a finish in three of those appearances. Relevancy is quite high with this one!

As for this card’s co-main event, relevancy is virtually non-existent. However, the good news is that it features two OG’s of the sport in Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda, who are both fresh off of fantastic finishes. Caceres is coming off of that epic head kick KO of Julian Erosa from this past December, and Pineda just scored a second round guillotine on Tucker Lutz back in March. Expect some savvy scrapping here!

There are a couple of other eternal fighters on this card, such as Jim Miller and Andrei Arlovski. No, they’re not fighting each other, you silly goose. Having won three of his last four, and at 39-years-of-age, Miller is set to mix it up with Mr. Bad Luck himself, Jared Gordon. As for the alleged 44-year-old heavyweight vampire, Arlovski will continue to skim the bottom of the division by taking on the 31-year-old Don’Tale Mayes.

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon has been cancelled following Gordon’s removal for undisclosed reasons. Longtime veteran in Miller will remain on the acrd, but his new opponent has yet to be named. Stay tuned for more updates as fight day approaches.

The entire event goes down at the most boring venue in the promotion’s rotation… the APEX Facility.

Full fight card

Main card

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi: Flyweight

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda: Featherweight

Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler: Lightweight

Tim Elliot vs. Victor Altamirano: Flyweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza: (W) Flyweight

Prelims

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski: Welterweight

John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes: Heavyweight

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz: Bantamweight

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed: Strawweight

Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear: Bantamweight

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins: Light Heavyweight

How can I watch UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi?

The event is scheduled to air live on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, with prelims starting at 6pm Eastern, 3pm Pacific. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi?

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi will be UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana. This show will be going down from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 10th. The main event for that event will ee women’s G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight belt against top contender Irene Aldana. The card’s co-main event promises to be a thriller when the UFC’s former lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira, tangles with the owner of a eight-fight winning streak in Beneil Dariush.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author