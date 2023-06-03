UFC Fight Night video: Fighter shreds opponent’s knee with unique leg lock

Karine Silva violently submitted Ketlen Souza at UFC Fight Night: Kara-Franca vs. Albazi | Screenshot

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi is underway tonight from the ol APEX facility in Las Vegas, and we just got a nasty submission on the undercard. In the women’s flyweight division, Karine Silva pulled off a rather unique leg lock on UFC newcomer, Ketlen Souza, at just 1:45 of the opening round.

Karine Silva’s insane finish of Ketlen Souza

Silva knew she wanted to take the fight to the ground, and did so right away. She then dropped back into the straight ankle lock position, possibly hunting for a heel hook. As soon as Silva started torquing on the hold, Souza’s knee violently exploded, prompting a frantic tap. Can you remember ever seeing such a leg lock pulled off in an MMA match? I know I haven’t.

UFC Fight Night highlights

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi quick results

Main card

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight

Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Prelims

Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight

John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight

Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight

Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight

Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author