UFC Fight Night video: Fighter shreds opponent’s knee with unique leg lock

Check out the highlight videos of this wicked submission from UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi.

By: Eddie Mercado | 21 hours ago
UFC Fight Night video: Fighter shreds opponent’s knee with unique leg lock
Karine Silva violently submitted Ketlen Souza at UFC Fight Night: Kara-Franca vs. Albazi | Screenshot

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi is underway tonight from the ol APEX facility in Las Vegas, and we just got a nasty submission on the undercard. In the women’s flyweight division, Karine Silva pulled off a rather unique leg lock on UFC newcomer, Ketlen Souza, at just 1:45 of the opening round.

Karine Silva’s insane finish of Ketlen Souza

Silva knew she wanted to take the fight to the ground, and did so right away. She then dropped back into the straight ankle lock position, possibly hunting for a heel hook. As soon as Silva started torquing on the hold, Souza’s knee violently exploded, prompting a frantic tap. Can you remember ever seeing such a leg lock pulled off in an MMA match? I know I haven’t.

UFC Fight Night highlights

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi quick results

Main card

  • Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight
  • Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight
  • Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight
  • Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight
  • Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Prelims

  • Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
  • Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight
  • John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
  • Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight
  • Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight
  • Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight
  • Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight

Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

