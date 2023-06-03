UFC Fight Night video: Fighter shreds opponent’s knee with unique leg lock

Jump to
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi is underway tonight from the ol APEX facility in Las Vegas, and we just got a nasty submission on the undercard. In the women’s flyweight division, Karine Silva pulled off a rather unique leg lock on UFC newcomer, Ketlen Souza, at just 1:45 of the opening round.
Karine Silva’s insane finish of Ketlen Souza
Silva knew she wanted to take the fight to the ground, and did so right away. She then dropped back into the straight ankle lock position, possibly hunting for a heel hook. As soon as Silva started torquing on the hold, Souza’s knee violently exploded, prompting a frantic tap. Can you remember ever seeing such a leg lock pulled off in an MMA match? I know I haven’t.
UFC Fight Night highlights
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi quick results
Main card
- Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Flyweight
- Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight
- Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO at :23 of round 1: Lightweight
- Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza by submission (ankle lock) at 1:45 of round 1: (W) Flyweight
- Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight
Prelims
- Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
- Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by TKO at 3:17 of round 2: Heavyweight
- John Castañeda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Bantamweight
- Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 2:59 of round 2: Lightweight
- Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight
- Da’Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by TKO at 3:54 of round 2: Bantamweight
- Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 xx3): Light Heavyweight
