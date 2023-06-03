UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi reader picks and predictions

Kai Kara France and Amir Albazi. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire.

We are back in the UFC APEX tonight with UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi. The Bloody Elbow staffers have made their picks for the fights (and most believe Kara-France wins in the main event). But now it’s time for the fine folks who subscribe to our Substack to have their say. Spoiler alert: They also think Kara-France takes it here.

This week we have extra analysis from Tommy, who went 10-2 with his picks for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi reader picks

Kai Kara-France (54.5%) vs. Amir Albazi (45.5%)

Reader pick: Kai Kara-France.

Tommy: Like Kai Kara-France here. Close fight to start with, but Kara-France overwhelms him winning by KO.

Alex Caceres (72.7%) vs. Daniel Pineda (27.3%)

Reader pick: Alex Caceres.

Tommy: Always seem to lose when I bet against Caceres, so I’ll go Caceres by decision.

Tim Elliott (63.6%) vs. Victor Altamirano (36.4%)

Reader Pick: Tim Elliott.

Tommy: If Elliott’s head is right then he should win this comfortably. It’s a tricky one, but I’ll go Elliot by decision.

Karine Silva (81.8%) vs. Kelten Souza (18.2%)

Reader Pick: Karine Silva.

Tommy: Silva will have too much for her think. Silva wins by submission.

Elizeu Zaleski (18.2%) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (81.2%)

Reader Pick: Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Tommy: 50/50 this one. Zaleski has the power. Nurmagomedov has better wrestling. I’m gonna go with the wrestler Nurmagomedov by decision.

John Castaneda (36.4%) vs. Muin Gafurov (63.6%)

Reader Pick: Muin Gafurov.

Tommy: If Gafurov’s gas tank holds out, I think he wins this by wrestling and grinding himself to a decision win.

Andrei Arlovski (72.2%) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (18.2%)

Reader Pick: Andrei Arlovski.

Tommy: Not particularly excited with this match-up. Gonna go Arlovski to outwork Mayes for a decision win.

Daniel Santos (72.7%) vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (27.3%)

Reader Pick: Daniel Santos.

Tommy: Could be a great fight this one. Tricky one to call I think Santos has the power to end it. Santos by KO.

Jinh Yu Frey (18.2%) vs. Elise Reed (81.8%)

Reader Pick: Elise Reed.

Tommy: Elise will dominate this one think she wins by TKO, round two.

Luan Lacerda (100%) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (0%)

Reader Pick: Luan Lacerda.

Tommy: Could be a good fight this one. I just think Lucerda will win this by takedowns and control time. Lucerda by decision.

Maxim Grishin (54.5%) vs. Philipe Lins (45.5%)

Reader Pick: Maxim Grishin.

Tommy: Gonna go for the slight underdog on this one. Grishin is the more polished fighter, but Lins will catch him with a haymaker. Lins by KO.

Who wins a Performance of the Night Award?

Tommy: Daniel Santos will put on a masterclass for the KO. Kai Kara-France will also look back to his brilliant best.

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Tommy: Santos vs. Munoz Jr. should be a great fight. Could go either way, but Santos ends it by KO.

Which fight are you most excited for?

Tommy: Kai Kara France vs Amir Albazi. Big step up for Albazi, but should be a good fight while it lasts.

Leader board

Christophe is in first position with just a single pick advantage over Adam Law (both of those have picks on for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi). At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill they both scored 7-5 records, like everyone else in the top five.

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 10 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 71 47 118 0.602 7-5 4 2 Adam Law 70 47 117 0.598 7-5 4 3 Jeremy 63 55 118 0.534 7-5 6 4 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 7-5 5 5 ZeistPriest 61 47 108 0.565 7-5 3 6 Just Simon 58 59 117 0.496 6-6 4 7 Luke G 55 51 106 0.519 6-6 5 8 NickyBonz 53 40 93 0.570 8-4 4 9 BearHands 50 45 95 0.526 8-4 5 10 Sensei Scott 49 58 107 0.458 7-5 3 11 Mark S 45 51 96 0.469 0-0 5 12 DJNi 34 33 45 0.756 8-4 4 13 mklip2001 31 31 62 0.500 6-6 6 14 Fishtown Simon 30 20 50 0.600 0-0 3 15 Tommy 30 18 48 0.625 10-2 1

