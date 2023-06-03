Subscribe
UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi UFC News
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi reader picks and predictions

See who Bloody Elbow's readers think will win at UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 day ago
Kai Kara France and Amir Albazi. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire.

We are back in the UFC APEX tonight with UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi. The Bloody Elbow staffers have made their picks for the fights (and most believe Kara-France wins in the main event). But now it’s time for the fine folks who subscribe to our Substack to have their say. Spoiler alert: They also think Kara-France takes it here.

This week we have extra analysis from Tommy, who went 10-2 with his picks for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi reader picks

Kai Kara-France (54.5%) vs. Amir Albazi (45.5%)

Reader pick: Kai Kara-France.

Tommy: Like Kai Kara-France here. Close fight to start with, but Kara-France overwhelms him winning by KO.

Alex Caceres (72.7%) vs. Daniel Pineda (27.3%)

Reader pick: Alex Caceres.

Tommy: Always seem to lose when I bet against Caceres, so I’ll go Caceres by decision.

Tim Elliott (63.6%) vs. Victor Altamirano (36.4%)

Reader Pick: Tim Elliott.

Tommy: If Elliott’s head is right then he should win this comfortably. It’s a tricky one, but I’ll go Elliot by decision.

Karine Silva (81.8%) vs. Kelten Souza (18.2%)

Reader Pick: Karine Silva.

Tommy: Silva will have too much for her think. Silva wins by submission.

Elizeu Zaleski (18.2%) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (81.2%)

Reader Pick: Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Tommy: 50/50 this one. Zaleski has the power. Nurmagomedov has better wrestling. I’m gonna go with the wrestler Nurmagomedov by decision.

John Castaneda (36.4%) vs. Muin Gafurov (63.6%)

Reader Pick: Muin Gafurov.

Tommy: If Gafurov’s gas tank holds out, I think he wins this by wrestling and grinding himself to a decision win.

Andrei Arlovski (72.2%) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (18.2%)

Reader Pick: Andrei Arlovski.

Tommy: Not particularly excited with this match-up. Gonna go Arlovski to outwork Mayes for a decision win.

Daniel Santos (72.7%) vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (27.3%)

Reader Pick: Daniel Santos.

Tommy: Could be a great fight this one. Tricky one to call I think Santos has the power to end it. Santos by KO.

Jinh Yu Frey (18.2%) vs. Elise Reed (81.8%)

Reader Pick: Elise Reed.

Tommy: Elise will dominate this one think she wins by TKO, round two.

Luan Lacerda (100%) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (0%)

Reader Pick: Luan Lacerda.

Tommy: Could be a good fight this one. I just think Lucerda will win this by takedowns and control time. Lucerda by decision.

Maxim Grishin (54.5%) vs. Philipe Lins (45.5%)

Reader Pick: Maxim Grishin.

Tommy: Gonna go for the slight underdog on this one. Grishin is the more polished fighter, but Lins will catch him with a haymaker. Lins by KO.

Who wins a Performance of the Night Award?

Tommy: Daniel Santos will put on a masterclass for the KO. Kai Kara-France will also look back to his brilliant best.

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Tommy: Santos vs. Munoz Jr. should be a great fight. Could go either way, but Santos ends it by KO.

Which fight are you most excited for?

Tommy: Kai Kara France vs Amir Albazi. Big step up for Albazi, but should be a good fight while it lasts.

Leader board

Christophe is in first position with just a single pick advantage over Adam Law (both of those have picks on for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi). At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill they both scored 7-5 records, like everyone else in the top five.

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 10 RecordBonus Points
1Christophe71471180.6027-54
2Adam Law70471170.5987-54
3Jeremy63551180.5347-56
4GirlCasual63551180.5347-55
5ZeistPriest61471080.5657-53
6Just Simon58591170.4966-64
7Luke G55511060.5196-65
8NickyBonz5340930.5708-44
9BearHands5045950.5268-45
10Sensei Scott49581070.4587-53
11Mark S4551960.4690-05
12DJNi3433450.7568-44
13mklip20013131620.5006-66
14Fishtown Simon3020500.6000-03
15Tommy3018480.62510-21
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

