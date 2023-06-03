Subscribe
UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
0

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi live chat with Zane Simon on Substack

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi is tonight. BE's Zane Simon is hosting a live chat, so come on in if you want to chat fights!

By: Tim Bissell | 1 day ago
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi live chat with Zane Simon on Substack
Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi before their UFC fight night main event. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi goes live tonight with the card getting underway at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET also on ESPN+.

Bloody Elbow’s Zane Simon will be hosting a live chat during the event over on our Substack tonight. So if you want to talk fights with one-half of the MMA Vivisection head on over! This event is FREE, so you don’t even need to be a subscribers to our Substack to take part. Obviously, we’d love you to pick up a subscription and help support the site so we can keep covering the UFC the only way we know how.

Before you head over to the Live Chat, here is some info on UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.

Full fight card

Main card

  • Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi: Flyweight
  • Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda: Featherweight
  • Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler: Lightweight
  • Tim Elliot vs. Victor Altamirano: Flyweight
  • Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza: (W) Flyweight

Prelims

  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski: Welterweight
  • John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes: Heavyweight
  • Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz: Bantamweight
  • Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed: Strawweight
  • Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear: Bantamweight
  • Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins: Light Heavyweight

Live results and highlights

Eddie Mercado is working the desk for live results and highlights from tonight’s card. You can check those out here.

Bold Prediction

Dayne Fox made a bold prediction for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi. Check that our here.

Kai Kara-France is getting submitted – UFC Fight Night Bold Predictions

Staff Picks

Go here to see who Zane (and everyone else) has picked for tonight’s fight card (and feel free to chirp him about them).

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi staff picks and predictions

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC fight night coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Subscribe to our Substack!

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

More from the author

Recent Stories
Controversy! – UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi full results, video highlights
Controversy! - UFC: Kara-France vs Albazi full results, highlights
Eddie Mercado | June 4
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi fight card, start time, how to watch (UPDATED)
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi fight card, start time
Eddie Mercado | June 3
Read more stories