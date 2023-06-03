UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi live chat with Zane Simon on Substack

Jump to
UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi goes live tonight with the card getting underway at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET also on ESPN+.
Before you head over to the Live Chat, here is some info on UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.
Full fight card
Main card
- Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi: Flyweight
- Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda: Featherweight
- Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler: Lightweight
- Tim Elliot vs. Victor Altamirano: Flyweight
- Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza: (W) Flyweight
Prelims
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski: Welterweight
- John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes: Heavyweight
- Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz: Bantamweight
- Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed: Strawweight
- Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear: Bantamweight
- Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins: Light Heavyweight
Live results and highlights
Bold Prediction
Staff Picks
