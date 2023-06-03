UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi live chat with Zane Simon on Substack

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi before their UFC fight night main event. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi goes live tonight with the card getting underway at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET also on ESPN+.

Bloody Elbow’s Zane Simon will be hosting a live chat during the event over on our Substack tonight. So if you want to talk fights with one-half of the MMA Vivisection head on over! This event is FREE, so you don’t even need to be a subscribers to our Substack to take part. Obviously, we’d love you to pick up a subscription and help support the site so we can keep covering the UFC the only way we know how.

Before you head over to the Live Chat, here is some info on UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.

Full fight card

Main card

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi: Flyweight

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda: Featherweight

Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler: Lightweight

Tim Elliot vs. Victor Altamirano: Flyweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza: (W) Flyweight

Prelims

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski: Welterweight

John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes: Heavyweight

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz: Bantamweight

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed: Strawweight

Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear: Bantamweight

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins: Light Heavyweight

Live results and highlights

Eddie Mercado is working the desk for live results and highlights from tonight’s card. You can check those out here.

Bold Prediction

Dayne Fox made a bold prediction for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi. Check that our here.

Staff Picks

Go here to see who Zane (and everyone else) has picked for tonight’s fight card (and feel free to chirp him about them).

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC fight night coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author