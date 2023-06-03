ICYMI: Conor McGregor’s fighter gets KO’d in 9 seconds

Conor McGregor. IMAGO | INPHO | Gary Carr

The 31st season of the Ultimate Fighter has finally hit the airwaves, and Conor McGregor’s team is off to a bad start. In the first fight of TUF 31, Team McGregor’s Nate Jennerman faced UFC alum Roosevelt Roberts from Michael Chandler’s team.

Not only did Jennerman lose the fight, but he did so in emphatic fashion and very quickly, which can be seen in the video below.

Team Conor McGregor fighter loses inside ten seconds

Roosevelt Roberts didn’t even break a sweat when he fought Nate Jennerman from Conor McGregor’s team. As you’ll see in the video below, he was in control of the action as Jennerman constantly moved back.

Roosevelt continued to press forward and landed a basic one-two combination, dropping Jennerman. He then landed three more hammerfists before referee Mark Smith stopped the bout at the 4:51 mark of the first round.

As Roosevelt celebrated, the camera pans to UFC president Dana White, who had no other words but “Holy shit” with a stunned look on his face. Roosevelt celebrated with his team as Conor McGregor watched in disappointment.

Roosevelt Roberts secures the win in less than 10 SECONDS 😤 #TUF31 pic.twitter.com/sjPpL0JApU — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2023

Who is Roosevelt Roberts?

For UFC die-hards, the name of Roosevelt Roberts may ring a bell. The 29-year-old fighter began his career in 2016 and entered the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. He made a strong first impression with two victories upon his entry into the company before losing to Vinc Pichel in 2019.

Roberts went 2-2 (and 1 NC) in his next fights before being released by the UFC in 2021 after losing to Ignacio Bahamondes. After two wins in other promotions, he is making his way back to the UFC through the current TUF season.

Conor McGregor on coaching

This isn’t Conor McGregor’s first stint as an Ultimate Fighter coach. Back in 2015, “The Notorious” was a mentor in the 22nd season of TUF against Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. After the season was done, it was BJJ ace Ryan Hall from Team Faber who won the tournament.

Now on his second TUF coaching stint, McGregor was able to reflect on things, including what he deems as the most difficult part of being a mentor.

“Me committing to coaching a class and coaching a couple of people, it almost forced me to dial in a bit more,” McGregor told Megan Olivi for ESPN. “I had to think about the technique. I had to think about what way I was gonna teach, what I was gonna teach, why I was teaching it. And it just allowed me to actually get better.

“I suppose the hardest part is seeing the potential that these young guys could have. And then it’s already over, almost, I suppose (when they lose). I’m happy, the guys are happy, and I’m sure there’ll be more opportunities.”

Conor McGregor promises ‘the greatest return in combat sports’

The 34-year-old McGregor is expected to face Chandler sometime after the season airs. It will be his first fight after his nearly two-year layoff since UFC 264 in July 2021.

While he has yet to finalize his return, McGregor is promising a comeback to remember. And he already has a prediction for how the fight will end.

“Not only just a return. The greatest return in combat sports. This is gonna be… I’m gonna kick this guy in the head. He’s just tailormade for being kicked all over the place. And that’s what I’m aiming for. I’m aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent.

“You’re gonna see a visual of a leg hanging off, and there you’re gonna see a visual of a head hanging off. I’m excited for that.”

McGregor also says he’s had his USADA issues sorted out.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author