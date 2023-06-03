Subscribe
BJJ Competitions BJJ News Grappling
0

Polaris 24: Mateusz Szczeciński submits Jed Hue in under a minute!

Old rivals meet new blood as Polaris, the biggest Grappling show in the UK, launches it's 24th event.

By: Kevin Bradley | 21 hours ago
Polaris 24: Mateusz Szczeciński submits Jed Hue in under a minute!

Polaris is back to rock the UK with top-shelf grappling once again. Kicking off with Prelims and a stacked main card with two belts on the line, an international squad is set to take the mats for ten-minute, submission focused matches just in time for Saturday lunch. Check below for a full card breakdown, and how to watch one of the year’s best shows.

Polaris 24 Fight Card

Main Event: Welterweight title

  • Mateusz Szczeciński def. Jed Hue (Straight Ankle Lock)

Superfight: Lightweight title

Main Card

  • Dinu Bucalet def. Ollie Webb (Decision)
  • Martina Vola def.Rosie Clarke (Decision)
  • Eoghan O’Flanagan Def. Hunter Colvin (Decision)
  • Jason Rau def. Matty Holmes (Armbar)
  • Keith Kirkorian def. Tom Halpin (RNC)

Highlights

Dinu Bucalet’s last push

Keith Kirkorian back take


Start Time / Date

The event prelims kicks off Saturday, June 3 at 9 am EST at Fairfield Halls in Croydon, London. The main card is estimated to start at at 2:30 EST.

How to stream

Catch all the premium matches on the Polaris YouTube channel here, and the main card on UFC Fight Pass here.

We are aiming to offer the best grappling and technique writing of any MMA news site. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Kevin Bradley
Kevin Bradley

Kevin Bradley is a writer covering Bloody Elbow’s grappling beat. A longtime BJJ hobbyist, he began covering combat sports in 2018 for the Jiu-Jitsu Times with athlete interviews and fight breakdowns. He branched into audio the following year, producing and co-hosting the JJT Podcast for its 100 episode run. After a writing hiatus, occasionally contributing to various sites in the interim, he joined BE in late 2022.

More from the author

Recent Stories
No Ryan Hall? – Why you should still watch Polaris 24
No Ryan Hall? - Why you should still watch Polaris 24
Kevin Bradley | June 2
Read more stories