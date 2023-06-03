Polaris 24: Mateusz Szczeciński submits Jed Hue in under a minute!

Polaris is back to rock the UK with top-shelf grappling once again. Kicking off with Prelims and a stacked main card with two belts on the line, an international squad is set to take the mats for ten-minute, submission focused matches just in time for Saturday lunch. Check below for a full card breakdown, and how to watch one of the year’s best shows.

Polaris 24 Fight Card

Main Event: Welterweight title

Mateusz Szczeciński def. Jed Hue (Straight Ankle Lock)

Superfight: Lightweight title

Ethan Crelinsten def. Nathan Orchard (Decision)

Main Card

Dinu Bucalet def. Ollie Webb (Decision)

def. Ollie Webb (Decision) Martina Vola def.Rosie Clarke (Decision)

def.Rosie Clarke (Decision) Eoghan O’Flanagan Def. Hunter Colvin (Decision)

Def. Hunter Colvin (Decision) Jason Rau def. Matty Holmes (Armbar)

def. Matty Holmes (Armbar) Keith Kirkorian def. Tom Halpin (RNC)

Highlights

Dinu Bucalet’s last push

Keith Kirkorian back take

The event prelims kicks off Saturday, June 3 at 9 am EST at Fairfield Halls in Croydon, London. The main card is estimated to start at at 2:30 EST.

How to stream

Catch all the premium matches on the Polaris YouTube channel here, and the main card on UFC Fight Pass here.

We are aiming to offer the best grappling and technique writing of any MMA news site. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author