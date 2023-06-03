KSW 83: Artur Szpilka defeats Mariusz Pudzianowski with sensational KO

KSW 83 fireworks

KSW 83 is in full swing and Artur Szpilka has defeated Mariusz Pudzianowski in the second round after being completely dominated in the first. Pudzianowski acquired full mount early and pretty much stayed posted on top of Szpilka, raining down all manner of punches, cutting his foe in the process. At the end of the round, many were wondering how much longer the former boxer would be able to continue after the amount of punishment he sustained in the opening stanza.

Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat

The second round lasted just 31 seconds. Artur Szpilka landed the perfect clean shot as Pudz was advancing, catching him right on the chin, felling the 5X World’s Strongest Man like a sack of bricks. Referee Marc Goddard wasted no time in calling the bout. The 46-year-old, who many thought wasn’t serious about the sport, looked damned good in there until he got caught. Such is the way of MMA.

KSW quick results

Mariusz Joniak def. Sebastian Romanowski via majority decision / 3 Rds.

Krzysztof Głowacki def. Patryk Tołkaczewski via KO (punch from the bottom) at 1:33 Rd 1/3.

Leo Brichta def. Maciej Kazieczko via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29) / 3 Rds.

Daniel Rutkowski def. Adam Soldaev via unanimous decision / 3 Rds.

Valeriu Mircea def. Roman Szymanski via Split Decision / 3 RdsMichal Materla def. Radoslaw Paczuski via KO/TKO (Punches) at 1:37 Rd 1/3.Arkadiusz Wrzosek def. Bogdan Stoica via sub (forearm choke) at 2:08 Rd 1/3.Pawel Pawlak def. Tomasz Romanowski via KO/TKO (Elbows) at 3:25 of Rd 5/5.

Artur Szpilka DEF. Mariusz Pudzianowski via KO/TKO (Punches) at 0:31 of Rd 2/3.

MAMED KHALIDOV DEF. SCOTT ASKHAM via KO/TKO (Flying Knee & Punches) at 1:03 of Rd 3/3.

