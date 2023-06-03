Subscribe
KSW KSW 83: Colosseum 2 MMA News
0

KSW 83: KO’d in top full mount! Ex-boxing champ scores wild finish

KSW 83 delivered a bizarre KO for the ages as one fighter got his lights turned out despite being in full mount.

By: Tim Bissell | 20 hours ago
KSW/Twitter

KSW 83 is in full swing right now and there has already been a highlight for the ages.

KSW 83 saw a wild finish on the undercard

On the prelim card former WBO cruiserweight boxing champ scored an epic, and usual, KO win in his first ever pro MMA bout.

Krzysztof Glowacki was taking on on bare knuckle boxer Patryk Talkaczewski (who was also making his pro MMA debut) in the second bout of the night.

Talkaczewski managed to get full mount on Glowacki in the first round. The bare knuckle fighter tried raining down blows on Glowacki, but he left himself open for a clean punch (from the bottom) which instantly turned out his lights.

You have to see it to believe it:

The moment brings to mind Kevin Holland’s win over Jacare Souza from in 2020.

More results and highlights from KSW 83

You can follow along with all the action from KSW 83 here.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

