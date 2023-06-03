KSW 83: KO’d in top full mount! Ex-boxing champ scores wild finish

KSW/Twitter

KSW 83 is in full swing right now and there has already been a highlight for the ages.

KSW 83 saw a wild finish on the undercard

On the prelim card former WBO cruiserweight boxing champ scored an epic, and usual, KO win in his first ever pro MMA bout.

Krzysztof Glowacki was taking on on bare knuckle boxer Patryk Talkaczewski (who was also making his pro MMA debut) in the second bout of the night.

Talkaczewski managed to get full mount on Glowacki in the first round. The bare knuckle fighter tried raining down blows on Glowacki, but he left himself open for a clean punch (from the bottom) which instantly turned out his lights.

You have to see it to believe it:

KNOCKED OUT from FULL MOUNT! 🤯



Former WBO cruiserweight champ 🇵🇱 Krzysztof Głowacki is dangerous from anywhere!!



XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/7pZI71yaPX — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

The moment brings to mind Kevin Holland’s win over Jacare Souza from in 2020.

More results and highlights from KSW 83

You can follow along with all the action from KSW 83 here.

