KSW 83 Results: Pudz KO’d, Khalidov beats Askham

Arguably, the ultimate trilogy fight in KSW (Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki) history will be showcased as the headliner as the legendary Mamed Khalidov (36-8-2, 16 KOs, 16 Subs) goes to war yet again thanks to the long-awaited comeback of former UFC combatant, Scott Askham (19-5, 12 KOs, 2 Subs).

The five-round, 185 lb. battle goes down tonight, June 3, 2023, staged live from the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland on an eleven bout card. The duo have now each achieved momentous victories over one another with their final skirmish in their prolonged war on the grandest stage of them all, the KSW 83: Colosseum 2 event.

Back in 2019 at KSW 52, the former UFC fighter, also having fought for Absolute Championship Berkut, BAMMA, and Cage Warriors, had amassed a legion of fallen combatants behind him in his build up to finishing Khalidov in a unanimous decision victory, effectively crushing the latter’s plans for a glorious comeback out of retirement. After a year to agonize over the loss, the legendary fighter was overcome by the urge to return to battle for a rematch. He challenged then champion, Askham, for the KSW middleweight title in what would be an epic rematch at KSW 55.

The Cannibal, then 40 years old, turned back the clock and soared through the air to land a switch kick knockout to Arkham, much to the shock of the crowd, and all in under a minute’s time; one of the biggest viral moments in KSW history, resulting in a nomination for the World MMA Awards. KSW refers to it as “one of the greatest moments ever seen in MMA”.

Askham had to wallow in the tragic loss while nursing a near career-ending back injury, with nothing more to do but strategize for his final battle with his epic foe upon his own return. The UK MMA star took an extended camp at American Top Team to prep for his own comeback moment. He will settle for nothing less tonight than a stunning victory over the former KSW Light heavyweight and reigning KSW Middleweight Champion.

The co-main event will showcase a pair of heavy-hitters in a Champ vs Champ KSW Superfight with the current lightweight champ, Marian Ziółkowski (25-8-1, 6 KOs, 13 Subs) laying her title on the line against double-champ Salahdine Parnasse (17-1, 2 KOs, 7 Subs) who currently holds the interim-lightweight and featherweight titles, in her efforts to become the undisputed KSW lightweight champion.

Other notable matches during the event will include, five-time World’s Strongest Man, KSW Legend, Marius Pudzianowski (17-8-1, 12 KOs) locking horns with former WBC heavyweight contender, Artur Szpilka (2-0, 2 KOs) in what KSW proudly refers to as a “mega all-Polish spectacle” heavyweight bout. The card also features a pair of championship bouts, with Patel Pawlak and Tomas Romanowski set to battle it out for the vacant middleweight title, while bantamweight champ, Jake Wiklacz lays his 135lb title on the line against Werlieson Martins.

Over 45,000 tickets have already been sold for XTB KSW Colosseum 2, making it the largest MMA event of the decade so far, with the KSW promotion hoping it will make its mark in the history books, by eclipsing their record of 57,766 from the first “Colosseum” event. KSW is Europe’s largest MMA organization.

KSW 83 Pre-Fight Highlights

KSW 83: Colosseum 2 Results and Highlights

MAIN CARD RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

MAMED KHALIDOV DEF. SCOTT ASKHAM via KO/TKO (Flying Knee & Punches) at 1:03 of Rd 3/3.

CO-MAIN: Marian Ziółkowski vs. Salahdine Parnasse Bout Cancelled Prior to Event, Reason: Ziółkowski Torn Ligaments During Warmup // Vacates the KSW Lightweight Title…

Due to an injury sustained backstage, Marian Ziolkowski was ruled unfit to compete in the co-main event.



As a result of this & further inactivity, he now vacates the KSW lightweight title.



XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/VNkCYsuHs8 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Artur Szpilka DEF. Mariusz Pudzianowski via KO/TKO (Punches) at 0:31 of Rd 2/3.

Pawel Pawlak def. Tomasz Romanowski via KO/TKO (Elbows) at 3:25 of Rd 5/5.

Arkadiusz Wrzosek def. Bogdan Stoica via sub (forearm choke) at 2:08 Rd 1/3.

He is an MMA fighter! XTB #KSWColosseum2



🇵🇱 Arek Wrzosek with a forearm choke!! 😵 pic.twitter.com/iLGQfSB69B — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Michal Materla def. Radoslaw Paczuski via KO/TKO (Punches) at 1:37 Rd 1/3.

A glimpse at the Arena heading into the Main Card…

Du jamais vu dans l’Histoire du MMA !#KSWColosseum2



pic.twitter.com/0SNJyCViBP — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) June 3, 2023

PRELIMS RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Valeriu Mircea def. Roman Szymanski via Split Decision / 3 Rds.

Three impressive wins in a row!!! 🔥



🇲🇩🇮🇹 Valeriu Mircea is on a run!! XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/zDD91xQxz8 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

That was wild! Unbelievable fight from these two warriors! XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/2B7DmF9Up2 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Daniel Rutkowski def. Adam Soldaev via unanimous decision / 3 Rds.

A hard fought victory! 🇵🇱 Daniel Rutkowski walks away with the decision! XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/0bCHTP9dmO — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Leo Brichta def. Maciej Kazieczko via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29) / 3 Rds.

Welcome to KSW 🇨🇿 Leo Brichta!



The Czech star wins his KSW debut! XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/RaI51X53ke — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Krzysztof Głowacki def. Patryk Tołkaczewski via KO (punch from the bottom) at 1:33 Rd 1/3.

KNOCKED OUT from FULL MOUNT! 🤯



Former WBO cruiserweight champ 🇵🇱 Krzysztof Głowacki is dangerous from anywhere!!



XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/7pZI71yaPX — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Mariusz Joniak def. Sebastian Romanowski via majority decision / 3 Rds.

Debut win for 🇵🇱 Mariusz Joniak at XTB #KSWColosseum2!! pic.twitter.com/jYboG1jos7 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

KSW 83: Colosseum 2 Opening Ceremony…

Khalidov vs. Askham III Tale of the Tape

KHALIDOV

VS.

ASKHAM

III Mamed

‘Cannibal’

Khalidov

Scott

Askham

FIGHTING OUT OF Olsztyn,

Poland Doncaster,

South Yorkshire, England AGE AT FIGHT 42yrs, 10mos, 3wks, 3 days 35yrs, 2 wks PRO CAREER 18 years 13 years HEIGHT 6’0″ (183cm) 6’3″ (191cm) REACH 76.4″ (194cm) 75.0″ (191cm) DIVISION Middleweight Middleweight STYLE Kyokushin, Taekwondo,

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu TITLES KSW-LHW, KSW-MW None to Date PRO RECORD AT FIGHT 38-6-2, 16KOs, 16Subs 19-5, 12KOs, 2Subs KNOCKOUT % 44.45% 63.16% LAST 5 BOUTS W L W L L L W W W W INACTIVE 166 Days 964 Days

KSW 83 Full Fight Card Main Card DIVISION FIGHTER # 1 FIGHTER # 2 TITLES middleweight

83.9kg/185lb. Mamed Khalidov 3

36-8-2, 16KO, 16sub Scott Askham C

19-5, 12KO, 2sub KSW Lightweight

Title lightweight

championship

70.3kg/155lb. Marian Ziółkowski C

25-8-1, 6KO, 13sub Salahdine Parnasse

17-1, 2KO, 7sub KSW Middleweight

Vacant Title heavyweight

120.2kg/265lb. Mariuiz Pudzianowski 6

17-8-1, 12KO Artur Szpilka

2-0, 2KO middleweight championship

83.9kg/185lb. Pawel Pawlak 1

21-4-1, 10KO, 3sub Tomasz Romanowski 2

18-8, 7KO, 1sub KSW Bantamweight

Title heavyweight

120.2kg/265lb. Arkadiusz Wrzosek

2-0, 1KO Bogdan Stoica

0-0 middleweight

83.9kg/185lb. Michal Materla 5

32-9, 12KO, 13sub Radosław Paczuski 7

5-1, 4KO lightweight

70.3kg/155lb. Roman Szymański 2

17-6, 4KO, 4sub Valeriu Mircea 3

28-8-1, 12KO, 12sub Full Fight Card Download

Prelim card

DIVISION FIGHTER # 1 FIGHTER # 2 featherweight

65.8kg/145lb. Daniel Rutkowski 2

15-3-1, 7KO, 1sub Adam Soldaev 6

7-1, 4KO, 1sub lightweight

70.3kg/155lb. Maciej Kazieczko

9-2, 6KO Leo Brichta

10-3, 5KO, 4sub heavyweight

120.2kg/265lb. Krzysztof Głowacki

0-0-0 Patryk Tolaczewski

0-0-0 welterweight

66.68kg/147lb. Mariusz Joniak

11-4, 1KO, 8sub Sebastian Romanowski

14-11-1, 4KO, 2sub Full Fight Card Download

KSW 83: Colosseum 2 ‘Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham’ airs tonight live around the world at 12:00 p.m. ET (Saturday, June 3rd., 2023). Ring walks for the main event are TBD. Times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card..

Tickets

Tickets for the XTB KSW 83: Colosseum 2, ‘Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham’ event at the PGE Narodwy. National Stadium, in Warsaw, Poland, are available here, ranging from PLN 50-PLN 3000. If you are interested in renting a VIP box for this event, please contact the venue at: skybox@2012plus.pl.

Price

KSW 83: Colosseum 2 ‘Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham’ is available to stream on the KSW App or on www.KSWTV.com. as an online PPV (pay-per-view) event starting at PLN 40 | £ 9.99 EUR | $ 9.99 USD | 7.99 GBP.

Where to stream

KSW 83: Colosseum 2 ‘Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham’ is available to stream Live and VoD in Full HD on the KSW App or on www.KSWTV.com. With their “timeshift” capability they offer you the ability to pause, rewind, and forward the live broadcast for up to 72 hours after the initial broadcast.

The event is also streamed on the Viaplay online service.

KSW TV web browser and system requirements

Fight Highlights from the KSW 52 ‘Askham vs. Khalidov 1’ Event

