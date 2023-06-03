Watch UFC vet Greg Hardy get KO’d at Team Combat League event

Greg Hardy. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

NFL and UFC washout Greg Hardy is plugging away at his combat sports career. This weekend he stepped into the boxing ring as part of a Team Combat League event. However, it didn’t go very well for him.

Greg Hardy gets dropped

Greg Hardy got dropped twice in Team Combat League boxing pic.twitter.com/NSB9KDQeF2 June 3, 2023

Hardy faced Alexander Flores in Team Combat League boxing action on Friday night. That promotion touts itself as the only boxing league with a franchise format (similar to what IFL tried with MMA).

Hardy was competing with the Dallas Enforcers team, taking on Flores’ LA Tengoose. In the seventeenth round (TCL has 24 three minute rounds with minute long breaks in between), Flores scored a knockdown on Hardy with a short hook. Hardy rallied, but left his hands low and was dropped a second time, with an combo, to bring the bout to an end.

Greg Hardy’s UFC record

Greg Hardy made his pro MMA debut on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. He won that debut, over Austen Lane, via TKO in under a minute. Hardy was then given a second Contender Series showcase, this time beating Tebaris Gordon in 17 seconds.

Hardy was given a rare UFC developmental contract, which saw him lent out to Xtreme Fight Night (which elicited another easy TKO win), before making his UFC proper debut in 2019.

At UFC on ESPN+ 1 Hardy lost to Allen Crowder via DQ (due to an illegal knee). He followed that up with two TKO wins (over Dmitry Smolyakov and Juan Adams). Next he fought to a no contest against Ben Sosoli, a bout that was voided after Hardy used an inhaler between rounds.

In 2019 Hardy lost a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkov. Then then beat Yorgan de Castro and Maurice Greene.

After three straight TKO losses, to Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Spivac, Hardy was released from the UFC in 2022.

Since leaving the UFC Hardy has fought in BKFC

Since leaving the UFC Hardy has gone 4-2 in his combat sports career. Among his wins are two prior victories with Team Combat League and a TKO over Hasim Rahman Jr. inside KSI’s Misfits Boxing Promotion. His other loss over that span is a KO defeat in bare knuckle boxing with BKFC.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author