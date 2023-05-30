Video: Promoter leg locks MMA media member

BJJ black belt promoter taps an MMA media member in 13 seconds | Screenshot

What would combat sports be without the spectacle side of things? Boring! Fury Pro Grappling 7 took place over the weekend from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and treated the fans to an unusual change of pace. The serious competitors sat back while CFFC President Brad Boulton, a BJJ blackbelt, competed against media personality Ben ‘The Bane’ Davis, a certified white belt.

Sure, the Fury card was riddled with high level BJJ practitioners, and MMA/UFC talent like Joe Pyfer, Gerald Meerschaert, and Andre Petroski. Forget that. Ben challenged Brad not even a week before on MMA Twitter, so the match had to be made. It also went about as expected.

The call out

may i grapple the ceo — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) May 22, 2023

The match begins with Ben and Brad briefly hand fighting, before they both engage in a collar tie. About two blinks of an eye go by before Boulton jumps a flying triangle, badly botches it, but quickly uses a double ankle sweep to knock over Davis right into an outside Ashi Garami. The straight ankle lock was right there for the taking, so Brad cranked on it, and Ben tapped out with a quickness.

Full match

Ya know what….. We'll give ya the full match.@BenTheBaneDavis gave him hell for 13 seconds but @super_brad got it done!!#FuryPro7 pic.twitter.com/E1JE5m9n2C May 28, 2023

Davis tapped in 13-seconds, but hey there’s no shame in that. He competed on a stage that most people would be deathly afraid of. It takes balls to put yourself out there like that. Big balls. Credit to The Bane for being here for the culture, and shoutout to Boulton and Fury for not being afraid to put on a freak show match. It was fun, and exactly what should happen given the skillsets. Combat sports are much more entertaining, at least to me, when it’s not so serious all the time, and this is a solid example of that.

CM Punk being accidentally ironic

