Video: Promoter leg locks MMA media member

A BJJ black belt promoter tapped an MMA media member in 13 seconds.

By: Eddie Mercado | 1 hour ago
Video: Promoter leg locks MMA media member
BJJ black belt promoter taps an MMA media member in 13 seconds | Screenshot

What would combat sports be without the spectacle side of things? Boring! Fury Pro Grappling 7 took place over the weekend from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and treated the fans to an unusual change of pace. The serious competitors sat back while CFFC President Brad Boulton, a BJJ blackbelt, competed against media personality Ben ‘The Bane’ Davis, a certified white belt.

Sure, the Fury card was riddled with high level BJJ practitioners, and MMA/UFC talent like Joe Pyfer, Gerald Meerschaert, and Andre Petroski. Forget that. Ben challenged Brad not even a week before on MMA Twitter, so the match had to be made. It also went about as expected.

The call out

The match begins with Ben and Brad briefly hand fighting, before they both engage in a collar tie. About two blinks of an eye go by before Boulton jumps a flying triangle, badly botches it, but quickly uses a double ankle sweep to knock over Davis right into an outside Ashi Garami. The straight ankle lock was right there for the taking, so Brad cranked on it, and Ben tapped out with a quickness.

Full match

Davis tapped in 13-seconds, but hey there’s no shame in that. He competed on a stage that most people would be deathly afraid of. It takes balls to put yourself out there like that. Big balls. Credit to The Bane for being here for the culture, and shoutout to Boulton and Fury for not being afraid to put on a freak show match. It was fun, and exactly what should happen given the skillsets. Combat sports are much more entertaining, at least to me, when it’s not so serious all the time, and this is a solid example of that.

CM Punk being accidentally ironic

Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

