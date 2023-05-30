Dustin Poirier picks his Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler winner

IMAGO | Louis Grasse SPP

Dustin Poirier recently spoke with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani to give his prediction for the Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight. The two men are the current coaches for the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter and are expected to face each other sometime after it airs.

Poirier had the opportunity to face the two men, both of whom he held wins over. And this was his take.

Dustin Poirier predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

“The Diamond” not only predicts a victory for his chosen name, he sees it as a stoppage win. As he told Helwani:

“I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and rhythm, with the injury that he had and this long of a layoff, and we’re not getting any younger either — if he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler.

“If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds — I think the fight’s over in two rounds.”

Poirier’s history with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier fought Conor McGregor thrice now, where he holds two victories. After his knockout loss in their first fight in 2014, he bounced back big time in their rematch in early 2021. Poirier once again got the job done via doctor stoppage for the third fight.

As for Chandler, Poirier fought him at UFC 281 in November and won via third-round submission and a $50K bonus for Fight of the NIght.

Based on his experience facing the two elite fighters, Poirer still thinks Conor McGregor would come out with the win and even bring back one a vintage performance.

“If anybody can [dial back the clock], I think it would be him,” Dustin Poirier said of McGregor. “If he’s 100 percent dedicated and focused, and put the blinders on and really go at this with all of himself, I think he can.

“But we’ll see, man. That’s what makes it so interesting.”

Dustin Poirier’s next fight

After an active 2021, Dustin Poirier only fought once in the past year against Chandler. He is currently slated to headline UFC 291 against Justin Gaethje in a rematch. The two will also be fighting for the now vacant “BMF” title after the departure and retirement of Jorge Masvidal.

The number two-ranked Poirier (29-7, with 1 NC) says he agreed to the Gaethje rematch for the added motivation.

“It’s a fight that makes me nervous,” he said of the matchup. “When I hear a name and I get nervous, it’s motivation. Those are the kind of fights that – same thing with Chandler.

“When I heard Chandler’s name, when they called me with Michael Chandler, I was nervous, because I knew the danger of those kinds of fights, and that’s what motivates me.

“Same thing with Justin. If they do call me and he’s the name that they say, maybe it happens. We’ll see.”

As for Gaethje (24-4), he is coming off another Fight of the Night-worthy performance when he faced Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286. He won via unanimous decision.

UFC 291 is so far a stacked card on paper. The co-main event features the light heavyweight debut of former 185-pound champion Alex Pereira, who faces a fellow ex-titleholder in Jan Blachowicz. Right before it is the return of former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who faces Bobby Green.

Also part of the card is the return of veterans Paulo Costa, Stephen Thompson, and Derrick Lewis. “Big Mouth” Kevin Holland is also slated to face TUF alum Michael Chiesa.

UFC 291 happens on July 29 at the Delta Center in Utah.

