Video: UFC vet Sam Alvey finally breaks five-year winless streak, makes unrealistic call out

After five consecutive winless years, UFC veteran Sam Alvey has gotten himself back on the winning track. Now 37 years of age, “Smile’n Sam” has moved up a weight class to notch his first victory as a heavyweight.

Below you’ll see the video of Alvey’s most recent fight, which took place over the weekend in Columbus, Georgia under B2 Fighting Series.

UFC veteran Sam Alvey breaks a five-year winless streak

Over the weekend, Alvey ended his winless years with a third-round TKO victory over Cameron Graham. As you’ll see in the video, below, Alvey had Graham’s back and eventually got him flattened out.

Alvey then began to rain down punches, for which his opponent had no defense. The referee had eventually seen enough and called for a stop to the action.

Sam Alvey wins his first fight since 2018 via TKO at B2 Fighting Series 183 pic.twitter.com/0Lb6iIpHQD May 28, 2023

After the bout, Alvey directed his attention to Jake and Logan Paul, both of whom he claimed to have some history with.

“Jake Paul, your ass is back on the hook, my man,” he said during his interview. “I will welcome you to PFL. I will welcome you to your first loss.

“When I’m done with you, I’m coming after your brother. Logan Paul, I will pin you – 1-2-3 – in a ladders, tables and chairs match. It has been offered. You accept, Paul Brothers. I’m coming for you.”

Sam Alvey’s history with the UFC

Alvey entered the UFC as a middleweight in 2014 and lost his debut. He then won his next three fights before losing his next two bouts against Derek Brunson and the late Elias Theodorou, respectively.

At the time, Alvey held notable victories against former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt and former UFC champion Rashad Evans. After missing weight in his 2017 bout with Ramazan Emeev, Alvey moved up to 205 pounds.

At light heavyweight, Alvey won his first two bouts against Marcin Prachnio and Gian Villante. What then followed was a frustrating skid, losing to the likes of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Ryan Spann, Julian Marquez, Wellington Turman, and Brendan Allen.

Right after his final fight in the Octagon against Michał Oleksiejczuk last August where he also suffered a broken jaw, Alvey was made to reflect on his career.

“Well shit… I swear I used to be good. I lost a step somewhere but my family got to see me fight live. I’m fine but my pride hurts right now. Love you guys,” he said in a post-fight statement he released on social media.

Alvey’s relationship with the UFC

The UFC isn’t usually kind to fighters who are on a losing skid, but not with Alvey. In 2021 when the fighter was already on a five-fight losing streak, company president Dana White nonetheless had good words to say.

“He’s one of those guys that’s so tough, that’s so durable, that always fights his ass off, that always shows up and will take on anybody, anywhere.

“We love guys like that. We love guys that actually show up to fight,” the UFC president said of Alvey during a press conference.

What particularly impressed White is what he says is Alvey’s intent to always give it his all.

“It’s easy to get here. You get to the point where maybe you’ve lost three in a row, and this is your fourth fight after three losses. At some point during the fight, you can tell. ‘Alright, this guy’s just here to get his paycheck.’

“You never see that with a guy like Sam Alvey. We love those types of people, we respect those types of people, and that’s why he’s still here.”

Alvey was finally released from his UFC contract shortly after his loss to Oleksiejczuk. He holds a win-loss slate of 34-18-1 (with 1 NC).

