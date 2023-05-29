Copyright: Louis Grasse

With the UFC off this weekend, it’s time to reflect on the stats, facts, figures, and records from the first five months of the promotion’s 2023 schedule.

Between January 14 and May 20 of this year, the promotion staged 17 fight cards. During that span, fans have witnessed a total of 206 fights, including nine title scraps. During those title bouts, three belts changed hands, three champions retained their straps, two fighters picked up vacant belts, and one interim title was awarded.

There were several noteworthy performances in those title fights, including Jon Jones becoming the eighth two-division champion in UFC history and setting a record for most title fight wins in promotional history with his heavyweight win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Before we look back on the first five months of 2023, now is an excellent time to prepare everyone for what is coming on their schedule. Beginning with the upcoming UFC on ESPN card on June 3, the UFC has fight cards scheduled for every weekend up to and including August 19.

While you rest up for those events, check out what has happened in the promotion, so far, in 2023.

2023 stats

Total Fights: 206

Title Fights: 9

Unanimous Decisions: 69

Split Decisions: 23

Majority Decisions: 5

Majority Draws: 2

KOs/TKOs: 61

Submissions: 45

No Contest: 1

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 22

Guillotine Choke after Drop to Guard: 2

Arm Triangle from Half Guard: 2

Triangle Choke from Bottom Guard: 2

Guillotine Choke from Bottom Guard: 2

Arm Triangle from Mount: 2

Armbar from Mount: 2

Guillotine Choke on Ground: 1

Kneebar on Ground: 1

Arm Triangle on Ground: 1

Armbar from Side Control: 1

Triangle Armbar from Bottom Guard: 1

Guillotine Choke from Half Guard: 1

Guillotine Choke after Drop to Half Guard: 1

Inverted Triangle from Bottom Side Control: 1

Neck Crank from Back Control: 1

Kneebar After Drop to Ground: 1

Guillotine Choke Standing: 1

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Punch to Head at Distance: 21

Punches to Head at Distance: 7

Punches to Head on Ground: 8

Elbows to Head from Mount: 3

Doctor Stoppage: 2

Punches to Head in Clinch: 2

Punches to Body at Distance: 2

Kick to Body at Distance: 2

Punches to Head from Mount: 2

Knee to Head at Distance: 2

Kick to Head at Distance: 2

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Head in Clinch: 1

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Head from Corner Stoppage: 1

Leg injury: 1

Elbows to Head on Ground: 1

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 17

Light heavyweight: 17

Middleweight: 21

Welterweight: 26

Lightweight: 27

Featherweight: 22

Women’s Featherweight: 2

Bantamweight: 24

Catchweight: 6

Women’s bantamweight: 5

Flyweight: 14

Women’s Flyweight: 14

Women’s strawweight: 11

Stats Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 82

Total Submission Attempts: 123

Total Reversals: 52

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 38,438

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 18,452

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 28,989

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 11,244

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 5,589

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 4,048

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 3,860

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 3,147

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 33,578

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 14,798

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 2,724

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 2,066

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 2,136

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 1,579

Total Strikes Attempted: 47,065

Total Strikes Landed: 25,703

Total Takedowns Attempted: 1,216

Total Takedowns Landed: 415

Memorable Stats in 2023

Shortest Five-Round Fight: Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane at 2:04 of Round 1 via guillotine choke at UFC 285.

Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane at 2:04 of Round 1 via guillotine choke at UFC 285. Shortest Three-Round Fight: Shortest Three-Round Fight: Bryan Battle knocks out Gabe Green at 0:14 of Rd. 1.

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Bryan Battle knocks out Gabe Green at 0:14 of Rd. 1. Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Davey Grant submits Raphael Assuncao via inverted triangle from bottom side control at 4:43 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 71.

Davey Grant submits Raphael Assuncao via inverted triangle from bottom side control at 4:43 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 71. Most Takedowns Landed: Loik Radzhabov lands 11 takedowns on 21 attempts vs. Esteban Ribovics at UFC 285. Merab Dvalishvili lands 11 takedowns on 49 attempts vs. Petr Yan (five round fight) at UFC Vegas 71. Cody Durden lands 11 takedowns on 18 attempts vs. Charles Johnson at UFC Vegas 72.

Loik Radzhabov lands 11 takedowns on 21 attempts vs. Esteban Ribovics at UFC 285. Merab Dvalishvili lands 11 takedowns on 49 attempts vs. Petr Yan (five round fight) at UFC Vegas 71. Cody Durden lands 11 takedowns on 18 attempts vs. Charles Johnson at UFC Vegas 72. Most Submission Attempts: Diego Lopes with four submission attempts vs. Movsar Evloev at UFC 288, and Anthony Hernandez with four submission attempts vs. Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 73.

Diego Lopes with four submission attempts vs. Movsar Evloev at UFC 288, and Anthony Hernandez with four submission attempts vs. Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 73. Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy. Shutouts: Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes, takedowns or submission attempts during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight. Jailton Almeida shuts out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC on ABC 4.

Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes, takedowns or submission attempts during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight. Jailton Almeida shuts out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC on ABC 4. First career UFC takedown: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev at UFC 268.

New UFC records in 2023

Angela Hill breaks her own record with 22 fights in the strawweight division

Angela Hill breaks her own record with 5:18:33 of total fight time in the strawweight division

Angela Hill breaks her own record with 1,735 significant strikes landed in the strawweight division.

Angela Hill breaks her own record with 2,016 total strikes landed in the strawweight division.

Matt Brown has the most fights in welterweight history with 30.

Matt Brown has the most finishes in welterweight history with 15.

Matt Brown has the most knockout wins in welterweight history with 13.

Matt Brown is tied with Derrick Lewis for most knockouts in history with 13.

Aljamain Sterling has the most wins in bantamweight history with 14.

Aljamain Sterling’s nine-fight winning streak is the most in bantamweight history.

Aljamain Sterling’s total fight time of 3:49:49 is first in bantamweight history.

Aljamain Sterling’s total control time of 1:08:36 is first in bantamweight history.

Aljamain Sterling’s 1,646 total strikes landed is first in bantamweight history.

Aljamain Sterling’s three consecutive title defenses are the most in bantamweight history.

Max Holloway becomes the first fighter to land more than 3,000 significant strike with a total of 3,122

UFC Fight Night Holloway vs. Allen was the first event to feature two knockouts by knee strikes from distance: Edson Barboza and Brandon Royval

Jon Jones became the eighth double-champion in UFC history.

Jon Jones broke his own record with 15 title fight wins.

Shavkat Rakhmonov became the first UFC welterweight to open his run with the promotion with five straight finishes.

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a bout for a new women’s flyweight record.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes for most wins in women’s history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Jim Miller participated in his 41st fight in the promotion.

With his one submission attempt vs. Alexander Hernandez, Jim Miller has the most submission attempts ever in the promotion with 47.

Jim Miller has 38 fights in the lightweight division.

Jim Miller has 6:18:59 of lightweight fight time.

Jim Miller has 44 submission attempts in lightweight fights.

Erin Blanchfield has a control time percentage of 55.4 percent in flyweight fights.

Erin Blanchfield has a top position percentage of 48.6 percent in flyweight fights.

Erin Blanchfield averages 1.57 submissions per 15 minutes of women’s flyweight fight time. Taila Santos is second at 1.5.

Mayra Bueno Silva secures first kneebar submission in women’s bantamweight history.

Gunnar Nelson sets welterweight record with seven career submission wins.

Israel Adesanya ties Anderson Silva for most knockdowns in middleweight history with 13.

