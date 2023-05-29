Subscribe
MMA Health and Science MMA News UFC News
0

Horrifying: This is the worst staph infection we’ve ever seen in MMA

UFC fighter Casey O’Neill needs all hands on deck to help her friend and fellow MMA Fighter Tim Schultz deal with one of the worst staph infections you’ll ever see.

By: Kristen King | 16 hours ago
Horrifying: This is the worst staph infection we’ve ever seen in MMA
This staph infection is insanely bad. IMAGO/Blue Jean Images

UFC fighter Casey O’Neill is leading the effort to help her friend Tim Schultz, a fellow fighter dealing with the most severe staph infection we have ever seen. O’Neill tweeted on Sunday that Schultz had a staph infection ‘through to his bone,’ which was severe enough to potentially cost him his leg. 

UFC’s Casey O’Neill shares updates on friend

Warning: Photos and videos below are graphic. Please proceed with caution.

On Monday, ‘King’ tweeted another update on Schultz, who was receiving the wrong treatment after undergoing two surgeries to address the staph infection. “He needs to get home immediately as the treatment he is receiving is not helping and he has been lied to about receiving a small incision etc,” tweeted UFC fighter Casey O’Neill. “He is living a nightmare.”

Per Schultz, the small incision was to ‘remove the bacteria’ in his leg. However, the incision was anything but small, and has left the fighter with a large hole on top of his foot.

“Where we are at, we are trying to get me home in the next day or two, I’ve [had] two surgeries,” wrote Schultz. “Both of which I have woken halfway through and has some [of] the most painful experiences of [my life]. I was told that there [would] be an incision made to remove the bacteria. I have now zero skin in the top of my foot. There is a video of it halfway.

“I need to get back home,” continued Schultz. “Anything people could do, share, donate, spread the [word]. Could be saving my life at the moment. Thank you again. I do love you all.”

Consider donating to the MyCause of Tim Schultz

On his MyCause, Schultz revealed the staph infection has ‘led to a dangerous decline in my blood pressure and blood oxygen levels,’ which has worsened his condition. If it gets any worse, the fighter cannot travel and return to Australia, where he can receive proper treatment. At this time, Schultz has flown in a doctor to help assess his condition.

Schultz fought as recently as this past March. The ‘Ronin’ submitted Michael Stanoff at Beatdown Promotions 3 in Australia. 

The goal on his MyCause is $100,000, with nearly $20,000 already donated. For those who can help Schultz, please donate to his MyCause here. We here at BE wish him the best in recovery.

Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Recent Stories
Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2: Live results stream, start time, video highlights, play-by-play
Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2: REVENGE- Wood dominates Lara results, highlights, play-by-play
Lukasz Fenrych | May 27
Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2: How to watch, start time, date, live stream and full fight card
Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2: How to stream, start time, fight card
June M. Williams | May 27
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan: Start time, date, where to stream, and full fight card
How to Watch: Lopez vs. Conlan
June M. Williams | May 27
Controversy on the Cards! Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko: Full results, video highlights, play-by-play
Controversy! Haney defeats Lomachenko: Results, highlights, play-by-play
Lukasz Fenrych | May 21
Big upset! Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: Full results and highlights
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron live results, fight highlights, start time
June M. Williams | May 20
Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Start time, date, PPV price, full fight card and how to stream
Haney vs. Lomachenko: How to watch
June M. Williams | May 20
KSI smokes Joe Fournier in first round | Misfits 007 results and highlights
KSI vs. Joe Fournier results and highlights
Eddie Mercado | May 13
Free event replay: KSI vs. Fournier Prelims
Free full replay: KSI vs. Fournier prelims
Tim Bissell | May 13
WingsOfRedemption stops Boogie2988! Stream the full fight replay now
WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988 fight replay
Tim Bissell | May 13
KSI vs Joe Fournier streams and results
KSI vs Joe Fournier streams, full fight card
June M. Williams | May 13
KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference went completely off the rails (video)
KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference went completely off the rails (video)
Kristen King | May 13
WTF: Plump martial arts master got famous for ‘destroying’ everyone, he convinced them he’s John Wick
WTF: Knives? Strikes? Plump John Wick got famous for 'destroying' everyone
Victor Rodriguez | May 10
Bad Bunny and how stars will always align for WWE over UFC
Bad Bunny and how the stars will always align for WWE over UFC
Evan Zivin | May 7
WTF: Thrilling Lethwei vs. Muay Thai showdown with a shocking finale
WTF: Muay Thai vs. Lethwei battle for the ages
Victor Rodriguez | May 7
‘It just make the division more exciting’ — Casey O’Neill reacts to Alexa Grasso’s title win
‘It just make the division more exciting’ — Casey O’Neill reacts to Alexa Grasso’s title win
Kristen King | March 15
UFC flyweight Casey O’Neill calls troll’s bluff, challenges him to spar
UFC flyweight Casey O’Neill calls troll’s bluff, challenges him to spar
Tim Bissell | September 30
Casey O’Neill suffers torn ACL, withdraws from fight against Jessica Eye at UFC 276
Casey O’Neill suffers torn ACL, withdraws from fight against Jessica Eye at UFC 276
Kristen King | April 28
Read more stories