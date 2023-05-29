‘Can we take a second to admire the cojones of Leigh Wood!’ – Twitter reacts to Lara vs. Wood 2

Leigh Wood (pictured) fought Mauricio Lara again at Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2 | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

REVENGE! Leigh Wood has regained the WBA featherweight championship after defeating Mauricio Lara this past Saturday. The now two-time champion turned in a dominant performance against Lara, who fell short in his first defense.

Twitter reacts to Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2

On Twitter, pros reacted to Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2:

6 rounds gone..not dissimilar to the first fight but Wood dominating..Lara still dangerous but tiring and frustrated! @DAZNBoxing — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 27, 2023

Leigh Wood is 4 rounds of danger away from becoming a two-time World Champ.. #LaraWood2 @DAZNBoxing May 27, 2023

‼️ Leigh Wood BEATS Mauricio Lara by unanimous decision to regain the WBA featherweight world title. Dominant performance from Wood just three months after being knocked out by Lara in their first fight, now a two-time world champion. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 27, 2023

Leigh Wood fighting at The World Famous City Ground!? Where do I sign up? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 27, 2023

I am so so sooo Happy for @itsLeighWood , that was impressive boxing, great discipline and so deserving of that! #2xWorldChamp 🥊 — Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) May 27, 2023

Wood has shown tonight that skills will beat lara,he hasn’t got a highRing IQ,lee has made no mistakes kept his distance at all times

kept off setting him with the jab all night lara hasn’t got any other plan than counter with a bomb he’s had that taken away from him — Enzo Maccarinelli 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇹 (@theRealEnzoMac) May 27, 2023

Fair fucks to Leigh wood! Not the most entertaining fight but the fight that had to be boxed to become world champion once again. This is what happens when you don’t mean fire with fire! Fair play Leigh some journey he has been on so inspirational! — Charlie Edwards 🦅 (@CEdwardsBoxing) May 27, 2023

"Firstly, can we take a second to admire the cojones of Leigh Wood!"

– @EddieHearn #LaraWood2 — Sergio Mora 🐍 (@TheLatinSnake_) May 27, 2023

Here is how our own Lukasz Fenrych detailed the twelfth round of the fight:

Round 12: Make or break for Lara in the final round. They hug at the start of the round. Then Wood gets to work, jabbing again. Lara finally shows some life, lands a left hook, but he’s off-balance and has no power. Reaches and is matadored. Wood maintaining positioning excellently, always space to move into. And a nice step-in right. Lara getting messy. He’s stopped trying again though after a couple of flurries to start. Baffling. And a left hook staggers Lara! Body shot follow-up. Ref isn’t happy with Lara, I think for hitting on the break. 30 seconds left, and Wood is most of the way home. Little rights and jabs continue to score. Absolute clinic from Wood. 10-9 Wood, 120-117

Next for Leigh Wood?

During his post-fight interview, Leigh Wood gave Mauricio Lara credit for being a great opponent, despite his weight miss for their fight.

“I wasn’t losing no matter what,“ said Wood. “Ten pounds or whatever. I wasn’t losing tonight. Mauricio Lara is a great fighter, but I’ve got a great team and I knew what I had to do.“

As for his next opponent, Wood said there were two options he would consider.

“I think Josh Warrington makes sense, but a [Luis Alberto] Lopez unification is even bigger. I’ve only got two fights left. I want my happy ending.”

A few hours prior to Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2, Luis Alberto Lopez finished Michael Conlan via fifth-round TKO to retain the IBF featherweight championship. Perhaps Wood and Lopez can get into the ring now that they have their respective championships.

Full Results from Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2:

Leigh Wood def. Mauricio Lara by unanimous decision (118-109, 118-109, 116-111)

Jack Catterall def. Darragh Foley by unanimous decision (99-88, 98-89, 97-90)

Terri Harper def. Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 97-93)

Danny Ball def. Jamie Robinson by TKO at 3:00 of Round 8

Aqib Fiaz def. Costin Ion by decision

William Crolla def. Joe Hardy by decision

Campbell Hatton def. Michal Bulik by TKO at 0:38 of Round 5

Aaron Bowen def. Aljaž Venko by decision

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author